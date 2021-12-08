Simple steps to make sure you're not a victim of Christmas crime

CONCERN: Paul Maskey MP has warned of the potential for an increase in burglaries and scams as we approach Christmas

COMMUNITY groups have teamed up with PSNI and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey to launch a public information campaigned in an effort to prevent burglaries and scams.

Led by the Falls Community Council, the initiative has seen banners erected across West Belfast in a bid to prevent crime.

Mr Maskey explained: "As we approach the busy festive season we would like to remind people to be careful when it comes to ordering online and having deliveries to their home.

"Small and simple steps can help prevent scammers or opportunist burglars taking advantage of people. Remember not to post on social media when you are expecting parcel deliveries and when you won’t be at home, and it is important to report any suspicious behaviour or attempted scams to the PSNI.

"Above all we want people to have a happy and safe Christmas and wish everyone a big Nollaig shona daoibh.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan said: “In addition to supporting the social media messaging, we will have increased number of officers on duty throughout the festive period and into the New Year to deter and detect criminality and provide visible reassurance during some of the busiest weeks of the year.

“While many of us will be focusing on getting ready for celebrations, criminals see this as a time to take advantage, both online and in our communities, so please listen and act on the safety advice.

“We also appreciate this can be a difficult time of year for many people. In the past we have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse reports over the Christmas period. We want all victims to know that we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“It can also be a lonely time of year for many. If you live close to an older or vulnerable person please take the time to check on them and make sure they are safe and contact us if you have concerns about the safety of anyone."