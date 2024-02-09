CINEMA AND STREAMING: Fighting family deliver emotional punch

Cinema

The Iron Claw

Starring a beefed-up Zac Efron and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, director Sean Durkin's intense biopic of the infamous Von Erich wrestling family packs a solid and emotional punch.

Indeed, the real-life story of the Von Erich family is tragic and at its heart is a complex paternal relationship between a domineering father and his impressionable sons, all competing for their father's attention. The Iron Claw is almost Shakespearian in its dramatic depth and piercing emotional turmoil.

Set in Texas in the 1980s, Fritz von Erich is a former wrestling champion and father to six strong sons who all want to follow in dad's footsteps. But growing up in such a competitive family can be tough, as Fritz judges how much he loves his sons by how successful they are.

Fritz wants nothing less than perfection and aspires to seeing one of his sons bring home the world heavyweight title and securing the family's legendary status in the wrestling community. But no matter how much you train and prepare for greatness, sometimes fate has other plans in store.

Directed with a sure and steady hand, Sean Durkin handles the action up-close, personal and allows the gravity of this story to take centre stage, while the cast all exude the intensity required to keep a story like this on the rails. Holt McCallany cuts a commanding figure as patriarch Fritz, while Zac Efron delivers one of the finest performances of his career. If you're in the mood for an emotionally gripping and wonderfully acted drama, The Iron Claw will certainly deliver.

Madame Web

A spin-off from the ever expanding Spider-Man universe, Madame Web sits somewhere between Morbius and the Venom movies and, while poor old Morbius took a kicking at the box office recently, Tom Hardy's Venom proved a slightly more popular draw for audiences.

In this sense, Madame Web can do much, much better. 50 Shades star Dakota Johnson takes on the role of Cassandra Webb, a New York paramedic who has the ability to see into the future.

Plagued by visions of horrible acts of violence before they happen, Cassandra is able to stay one step ahead of the bad guys, until she the path of the evil Ezekiel Sims, a dark and disturbing presence with creepy powers of his own. If you're a Spidey faithful, you'll enjoy this quirky spin-off for what it is. If you feel like you don't necessarily need another hero in your life, then give this one a miss.

Disney+

Suncoast

A sincere and heart-warming coming-of-age drama inspired by the real-life upbringing of writer and director Laura Chinn, Suncoast tells the story of a teenage girl whose life changes forever when she strikes up an unlikely friendship with a passionate activist.

Starring the excellent Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson and up-and-coming star Nico Parker, Suncoast is well worth a go this weekend.