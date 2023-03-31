CINEMA AND STREAMING: Pine delivers the goods in franchise latest

Cinema

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Whether you're a devoted fan of the Dungeons & Dragons boardgame or not, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have created a fantastically fun fantasy flick that's sure to entertain both fussy fanatics and casual viewers alike.

Starring the always dependable Chris Pine, Honor Among Thieves (right) throws us straight into a melee of truly epic proportions and plays out like a lighter and more playful rendition of The Lord of the Rings.

As you can imagine, all manner of mythical and magical creatures are on the playbill, but it really doesn't matter if you don't know your Orc from your elbow, as Goldstein and Daley are more focused on delivering a fun and fast-paced action flick rather than boring us with reams of complicated lore.

Pine plays Edgin the Bard, a thief with the gift of the gab and a knack for concoting cunning plans. When his daughter is taken captive by the evil Forge, he puts together a team of magical mischef makers to embark on a quest to save his beloved child.

With a witty script, great performances and buckets of action, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an absolute knock-out from beginning to end – do not miss it!



Mummies

Packed with wacky characters and brought to life with bright and colourful animation, Mummies is a light-hearted and family-friendly flick that's perfect viewing for younger members of the household. The action follows three plucky friends who live in an underground realm which houses the souls of ancient Egyptians.

When famous carriage racer Thut is betrothed to Princess Nefer, the couple discover that they need to retrieve a special ring which resides in a British museum in the land of the living, aka modern-day London. Setting off on an adventure of a lifetime, Thut and Nerfer are joined by Thut's adorable baby brother and his equally cute pet crocodile.

It's all pretty run of the mill stuff, but there's enough here to keep the kiddos entertained for an hour or so.



Netflix

Murder Mystery 2

One of the more palatable Adam Sandler offerings that doesn't involve him putting on a funny voice or playing a dim-witted man-child, Murder Mystery was a hit for Netflix a few years back and a sequel to this well-meaning crime caper was always going to be on the cards.

This time around, husband a wife duo Nick and Audrey have gone out on their own and established a private detective agency. When their wealthy mate Maharaja is kidnapped right under their noses at his wedding, Nick and Audrey are the only guests with the right skills to track their buddy down and bring the culprets to justice. If you enjoyed the first movie, Murder Mystery 2 will deliver the more of the same.



Amazon Prime Video

The Power

An adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s popular novel, Toni Collette and John Leguizamo star in this thrilling sci-fi series that imagines a world where teenage girls across the globe begin to emit bolts of electricty from their fingertips. As the world's authorities try to comes to terms with what's going on, teenage girls everywhere begin to realise the significance of their new-found powers.