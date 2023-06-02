CINEMA AND STREAMING: Second verse of his Spider-Man song

Cinema

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spidey fans have been waiting patiently for this sequel to the absolutely brilliant Into the Spider-Verse, an animated flick that took us all by surprise and easily stands out as one of the finest movies in the ever-evolving Spider-Man series. The action here is set one year after the close of the last movie and this time Miles Morales teams up with Spider-Woman Gwen Stacy on a perilous mission to save all the multi-verses from the dastardly clutches of The Spot. Intrigued? Of course you are! A must-see this weekend for all you Marvel maniacs.



The Machine

Known for being a party animal and a bit of a liability, Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian and podcaster who has won over a loyal fanbase who adore his screw-it approach to life. You only have to watch his riotous Netflix specials to see what this man is all about and, if you're a fan of his unique brand of comedy then The Machine will be right up your street. A live-action adaptation of one of his most famous comedy routines, The Machine sees Bert's wild past catch up with him when a Russian mobster tracks him down and demands satisfaction. If you're not familiar with Kreischer's comedy then this one may well go over your head. though.



The Boogeyman

A serviceable adaptation of one of Stephen King's creepy short stories, The Boogeyman tells the tale of a jaded therapist and his two daughters who are in deep mourning after losing their beloved mother in a car accident. When a mysterious visitor comes to call, strange and alarming things begin to happen and the young family become convinced the Boogeyman is very, very real. With great performances and superbly dark and menacing visuals, if you're in the mood for a dark and spooky trip, then be sure to give this one a go.



Amazon Prime Video

Deadloch

Hailing from Australia and already getting some pretty positive reviews, Deadloch is a dark comedy murder mystery that tells the story of three oddball detectives who must work together when a local man is found dead, washed up on the beach. With the town's annual food and drink festival about to kick off, the wayward coppers are under pressure to wrap this case up quickly and solve the crime before the town's reputation goes completely down the toilet ahead of a money-spinning week. Give this a go if you're in the mood for something different!