CINEMA: Kneecap will grab you, slap you, and leave you aghast at its rebellious, F-U attitude

WHETHER you've read about them in the media, perused their tunes on a streaming platform, or even seen them live at last year's Féile, there's no doubt that Irish language hip-hop sensation Kneecap will have made an impression on you.

Be it a positive or negative impression, now that's another question.

There's no denying their rise to fame and notoriety has been astounding and, at the end of the day, Kneecap's rebellious spirit and grassroots authenticity, along with their trailblazing musical talent, cannot be faulted.

The same can be said for their feature-length film debut. Wowing audiences at this year's Sundance Film Festival, most recently picking up numerous awards at the Galway Film Fleadh and winning over hard-nosed critics across the globe, Kneecap the film is as ballsy, cocky and playfully mischievous as the notorious bandmembers at the heart of this group.

Director Rich Peppiatt's inventively stylistic approach and infectious energy gives this gloriously embellished version of the band's story cichane-like curves and deadly twists along the way. This isn't your normal rags-to-riches musical biography. It's decidedly abnormal, and proud of it.

Working with Kneecap was a 'very rewarding creative experience'https://t.co/wRTJGbiDmv — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) July 29, 2024

Starring the actual bandmembers as themselves, friends Liam (Mo Chara) and Naoise (Móglaí Bap) have always been on the outskirts of a divided society. Born and raised in a republican community and naturally taught to converse first and foremost in the Irish language, the two friends find themselves outsiders from the outset. Their only source of income is from dealing drugs, and it's only a matter of time before this gets them in trouble with the law.

This encounter with the police changes their lives when local Gaelic music teacher JJ (DJ Próvaí) steps in to act as an interpreter between the boys and the cops. Sharing musical tastes in hip-hop and passionate about the future of the Irish language, the unlikely trio form Kneecap and proceed to change the musical landscape and make headlines around the world.

Playing around with a variety of inventive styles and techniques, Peppiatt splices live action with animation, peppering the proceedings with a psychedelic cacophony of sight and sound, and a vibrancy that matches the hard-hitting beats and provocative lyrics of their music.

Yes, the storyline here is a fanciful one, but vividly paints a picture that robustly communicates the band's unflinching spirit, drive and beliefs. It's as much a statement and rallying cry as it is a riotous slice of entertainment.

Michael Fassbender adds a touch of class playing Naoise’s dad Arlo, an IRA volunteer on the run and lost to the simple passage of time, but very much engrained in his son's memory.

This weekend, forget about the big budget flicks and popcorn friendly staples. Kneecap is a provocative tour de force that will grab you, slap you, and leave you aghast at its rebellious, F-U attitude and lyrical magnificence – do not miss it.