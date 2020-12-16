Belfast Media Christmas Edition deadlines for notices

The Belfast Media Group is gearing up for its bumper Christmas edition which will be published early on Wednesday 23 December.

All Christmas Deadlines and closures over the Christmas and New Year period are in the graphic below.

For the convenience of readers and those who can't come to our offices at Hannahstown Hill/Glen Road (or are based overseas), Christmas Blessings can be placed via through our website at belfastmedia.com.

Simply click on Place Ad and select Christmas Blessings, Memorials, or whichever section you require

Of course you can still place your notices over the phone to 028-9060-8822 or by email.

Thank you for your continued support

Happy Christmas and New Year from all at the Belfast Media Group. Nollaig faoi shéan is faoi mhaise daoibh uile.