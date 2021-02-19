LOCAL BIZ FOCUS: Clean Suite put sparkle back in your home

Household, Business and Office Deep Cleaned by Professionals. Pictured is the Airflex Storm Professional Carpet Cleaning Machine

There comes a time when your upholstery will lose its shine due to staining and spillages.

Who you gonna call then? Clean Suite, of course.

Clean Suite offer community rates for professional upholstery cleaning, using only the most modern equipment, products, and cleaning methods to remove any stains.

No matter how dirty your carpet & upholstery may be, Clean Suite can guarantee with their equipment and experience, your furniture will enjoy a rebirth!

Clean Suite use the unrivalled Airflex Storm Professional Carpet Cleaning Machine. "This is an incredibly powerful machine which cleans more carpets in less time," says Clean Suite's Paul Quinn.

With 15 years of experience, Clean Suite are experts in providing the highest quality work at competitive prices. No job is too big or too Small for Clean Suite.

Contact Clean Suite Now for a FREE quote 07786135849.