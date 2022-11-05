Cliftonville pumpkin patch is kids' Halloween hideout

A NORTH Belfast community garden was transformed into a Pumpkin Patch to celebrate Halloween.

A group of young people aged 16-25 from the Cliftonville, Lower Oldpark and Shankill areas decided to transform the Community Garden on Cliftonpark Avenue into a cross-community Pumpkin Patch for local families with the intentions that local children were able to pick their own pumpkins and strengthen the relationships between the two communities.

The young people decided that with cost of living crisis the would plan their first pumpkin patch so children would get the opportunity to pick their own pumpkin.

They decided it would be a ticketed event with children receiving a pumpkin, carving set, sweet cone and the opportunity to get their face painted with various photo opportunities.

The project was a joint-partnership between Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum and the International Fund for Ireland.

Fiona Hamilton from CCRF said: "We had so many people stopping and commenting on the set up and how it was perfect as people just wanted to pick a pumpkin and get a few pictures.

"We're buzzing for next year's event already."