CLIFTONVILLE footballer Shaun Leppard graduates today with a degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast.
A talented footballer, Shaun balanced the pressures of a demanding degree with the commitment to the sport, all while overcoming a serious injury in his final year.
During his studies, Shaun was named NIFL Championship Player of the Season and signed with Cliftonville, fulfilling a lifelong dream. But when a match injury left him with a broken leg and dislocated ankle, it was the support of the friends he made at Queen’s that kept him going, helping him through rehab, revision and everything in between.