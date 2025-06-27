Cliftonville's Shaun Leppard graduates from Queen's with degree in Pharmacy

Shaun Leppard graduating with a degree in Pharmacy at Queen's University Belfast. He is pictured with this parents Annette and Shaun Snr Leppard

CLIFTONVILLE footballer Shaun Leppard graduates today with a degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast.

A talented footballer, Shaun balanced the pressures of a demanding degree with the commitment to the sport, all while overcoming a serious injury in his final year.

During his studies, Shaun was named NIFL Championship Player of the Season and signed with Cliftonville, fulfilling a lifelong dream. But when a match injury left him with a broken leg and dislocated ankle, it was the support of the friends he made at Queen’s that kept him going, helping him through rehab, revision and everything in between.