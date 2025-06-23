Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste wishes to appoint a
Marketing and Sales Officer.
Reporting to: Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste Director
Salary: £25,740 - £28,740
Location: Belfast Media Offices, 43 Falls Road, Belfast
Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste is a Community Interest Community which oversees
the publication of Belfast Media titles
Hours of Work: 35 hours a week
About the Role:
The Business Development, Marketing and Sales Officer will drive the titles and
events of the Belfast Media group forward and introduce Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste
C.I.C. to the public. The platforms of Belfast Media are Andytown News, North
Belfast News, South Belfast News and belfastmedia.com as well as events which
include Best of the West.
The three main areas of work will revolve around:
1. Sales – ensuring existing customers are catered for and their business
retained in both print and internet platforms.
2. Business Development - Exploring and creating new revenue streams
including video packages, community partnerships to provide
continuous coverage plus services such as training in press release
writing/use of AI etc, paywalls, ezines etc.
3. Marketing - Marketing Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste to the relevant
communities and marketing a new era for the Andytown News.Essential Criteria:
• A third level qualification or equivalent.
• Proven ability to create compelling marketing campaigns and an ability to
deliver projects.
• A minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role or
position. Knowledge of the community, cultural and
commercial organisations/agencies/companies in West
and North Belfast
Competencies:
• Innovative and creative
• Strong planning and organisational skills
• Ability to work on own and as part of a team
• Excellent communication skills
To apply:
• Applicants should send a CV detailing relevant experience and qualifications to
s.corr@belfastmedia.com
Closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 4th July 2025.