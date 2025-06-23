We're Hiring: Come join us in exciting marketing role with Belfast Media titles

NEW ERA: The Belfast Media offices at the new Teach Chluain Ard on the Falls Road, beside Falls Library

Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste wishes to appoint a

Marketing and Sales Officer.

Reporting to: Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste Director

Salary: £25,740 - £28,740

Location: Belfast Media Offices, 43 Falls Road, Belfast

Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste is a Community Interest Community which oversees

the publication of Belfast Media titles

Hours of Work: 35 hours a week

About the Role:

The Business Development, Marketing and Sales Officer will drive the titles and

events of the Belfast Media group forward and introduce Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste

C.I.C. to the public. The platforms of Belfast Media are Andytown News, North

Belfast News, South Belfast News and belfastmedia.com as well as events which

include Best of the West.

The three main areas of work will revolve around:

1. Sales – ensuring existing customers are catered for and their business

retained in both print and internet platforms.

2. Business Development - Exploring and creating new revenue streams

including video packages, community partnerships to provide

continuous coverage plus services such as training in press release

writing/use of AI etc, paywalls, ezines etc.

3. Marketing - Marketing Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste to the relevant

communities and marketing a new era for the Andytown News.Essential Criteria:

• A third level qualification or equivalent.

• Proven ability to create compelling marketing campaigns and an ability to

deliver projects.

• A minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role or

position. Knowledge of the community, cultural and

commercial organisations/agencies/companies in West

and North Belfast

Competencies:

• Innovative and creative

• Strong planning and organisational skills

• Ability to work on own and as part of a team

• Excellent communication skills

To apply:

• Applicants should send a CV detailing relevant experience and qualifications to

s.corr@belfastmedia.com

Closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 4th July 2025.