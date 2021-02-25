Clonard and Shankill women unite to discuss the loss of a baby

LOCAL artist Kelly Morris is working with Clonard Women’s Centre and Shankill Women’s Centre on a cross-community project, designing and creating a special artwork themed around the sensitive, poignant subject of pregnancy and infant loss.



This project will enable women living in the north and west of the city, who have experienced the loss of a baby, to share their stories and take part in designing and creating the piece of art which will evoke reflection and awareness of infant loss.



The primary objective of the programme is to promote positive relations characterised by respect, where cultural diversity is celebrated and people can live, learn and socialise together, free from prejudice, hate and intolerance.



Over the past 12 weeks 8 participants from our mental health and addiction services, have been working with photographer Kelly Morris to learn photography skills to capture the changing metaphorical and physical landscape and rhythm of Belfast. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/JNiJMAAKBt — Inspire (@InspireWBGroup) February 19, 2019



“It’s great to get the word out about this project,” said Kelly. “Especially as this sensitive topic is something which happens to one-in-three women. Topics such as infant loss – women are almost expected to carry on with things without really discussing it.



“This project is open to women of all background, ages, and at all stages of grief. There’s something powerful about women getting together to talk and support one another.”





Kelly uses the medium of photography embedded with holistic approaches and techniques in her work. She also creates ‘sunshine’ packs for those involved, which includes a camera, journal, bath salts and chocolates. There is also counselling available to the group.



The two groups which are made up of 25 women meet over Zoom. Kelly described the group's support for each other in their grief and through lockdown challenges.



“Lockdown is hard for everyone and we really want everyone to feel seen and heard," she added. "We have weekly Zooms and 100 per cent attendance. These women haven’t actually met in person, but they hold a space for each other and are so supportive to everyone.



“I want these women to feel heard, understood, supported and nourished. This is about the power of women coming together.”