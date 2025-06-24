Clonard Credit Union doubles down on community investment

GAME ON: CCU donates new GAA jerseys to St Genevieve’s High School

At CCU Credit Union, we believe being local means leading local. That’s why we go beyond banking to support people, partnerships, health, and potential that make our community strong.

We’re proud to stand behind St. Genevieve’s GAA teams, helping young athletes grow in confidence, discipline, and teamwork.

Our continued support for T.A.M.H.I. (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues) is another way we’re making a difference, promoting mental wellbeing in local schools and sports clubs where it’s needed most.

CCU teams up with Sport Changes Life for a second year

In education, we’re helping young people take the next big step through the Sport Changes Life 'Honour Roll' programme, supporting P7 pupils as they transition into secondary school with guidance, encouragement, and practical tools for success.

🌟 We’re excited to share that CCU has renewed our partnership with 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 for 2025!



Last year, the Honour Roll programme made a powerful impact in local schools, inspiring and supporting Primary 7 pupils as they prepared for the next step in… pic.twitter.com/lJQZpQtmBH — CCU Credit Union (@CCUCreditUnion) May 28, 2025

From health to sport to education, CCU is committed to creating lasting impact, because when our community thrives, we all thrive.

Join us. Be part of something bigger. Become a member today by signing up on our website.