At CCU Credit Union, we believe being local means leading local. That’s why we go beyond banking to support people, partnerships, health, and potential that make our community strong.

We’re proud to stand behind St. Genevieve’s GAA teams, helping young athletes grow in confidence, discipline, and teamwork.

Our continued support for T.A.M.H.I. (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues) is another way we’re making a difference, promoting mental wellbeing in local schools and sports clubs where it’s needed most.

CCU teams up with Sport Changes Life for a second year
In education, we’re helping young people take the next big step through the Sport Changes Life 'Honour Roll' programme, supporting P7 pupils as they transition into secondary school with guidance, encouragement, and practical tools for success.

From health to sport to education, CCU is committed to creating lasting impact, because when our community thrives, we all thrive.

T.A.M.H.I’s Joe Donnelly gifts CCU memorabilia from a sponsored event
