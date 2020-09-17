Clonard Credit Union unveiled as Cumann Spoirt an Phobail’s football disability teams sponsor

CCU Credit Union has been unveiled as the new shirt sponsor for Cumann Spoirt an Phobail’s Football For All Disability Teams.

The sports organisation, based in the Upper Springfield area, has two disability teams, and has developed their community structure over the past number of years.

Kevin McVeagh from Cumann Spoirt an Phobail said: “The Disibility Section of Cumann Spoirt an Phobail has grown significantly in numbers since its inception in 2016.

“Despite the cancellation of this year’s annual George Best Tournament due to the ongoing pandemic, the lads are now back in training and looking forward to the season ahead.

“The teams are a pleasure to work with and along with the coaching staff of Ciaran Reid, Joanne McCausland and Michael Corr, the future is looking good for our Football For All Disability Teams.

“It is absolutely fantastic that CCU Credit Union has come on board as the major sponsor for our teams and we really appreciate the support they are giving us.

“It is community support and solidarity in action and it is great to see.”

CCU Credit Union Chief Executive Ruth Clarke said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the new kit sponsors of Cumann Spoirt an Phobail’s Football For All Disability Teams.

“I met with Kevin and Joanne from Cumann Spoirt an Phobail earlier in the summer and they made me aware of the fantastic work that has been done to develop the Football For All Disability Teams.

“CCU Credit Union is ingrained in the community. We are owned by our members and we are woven into the fabric of the community.

“Over the past year we have sponsored a number of local sports teams, supported local community organisations with their food hamper initiatives during the lockdown, sponsored cross-community events, and awarded £4,000 in bursaries to local students.

“It is nothing short of inspirational to see the spirit of community right through the Cumann Spoirt an Phobail structure. Everyone is involved and everyone is included, and that is what community really means.

“CCU Credit Union are proud to be involved with this wonderful initiative and we will be giving our full support to the Football For All teams in the time ahead.

“Well done to everyone who gives their time to make this amazing club what it is.”