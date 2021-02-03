OPINION: Colin roads not fit to serve our growing population

SAME OLD STORY: Flooding in Twinbrook has become the norm and not the exception

BEFORE Christmas the Colin Sinn Féin team carried out an audit of conditions on our roads. We found a series of serious issues that need to be addressed urgently. These matters range from holes in the road to serious matters of health and safety.

At the top of the issues were the basic safety of constituents. Our pedestrians and cyclists are finding it increasingly difficult in some areas to cross roads to access schools, play parks, bus stops or just walk safely. Cyclists are simply not catered for safely. Traffic management around schools is also of particular concern and we have again requested that Minister Nichola Mallon consider the schools in Colin as part of the Department's 20 mile per hour signage scheme.

We have prioritised the dangers at the McKinstry Roundabout, particularly the bad flooding which is occurs here and at many other hotspots in the area after heavy rainfall.

The recent opening of McDonalds, as constituents will know, has created a very worrying hazard. We have engaged with the Minister and her officials from before this restaurant opened. The Minister has advised me as of today, in a response to a priority question, that her officials from Eastern Division have commissioned a feasibility study on options to improve pedestrian facilities in the vicinity of the new McDonald’s restaurant at the McKinstry Road Roundabout, Derriaghy.

HAZARD: MLA Órlaithí Flynn says new McDonald's has added to traffic woes in Colin

When the study has been completed and considered, she has said that her Department will be in a position to advise on possible improvement works and the likely timescales. It is currently expected the initial findings of this study will be available by the end of February 2021. It is imperative that this happens without further delay. In all areas of the constituency, we have noted repeated flooding black spots – years and years of the same issue creating chaos and danger when there is heavy rainfall.

This time of the year highlights issues of road potholes – decades of quick fixes are exposed as salt placed on roads to mitigate ice and frost immediately lift and leave patches of holes in the roads.

Local councillor pledges road upgrade action on McKinstry Road after residents voice concerns over surge in traffic linked to new McDonald's. https://t.co/FLvqZb35F2 @danielbakersf pic.twitter.com/V7qL9mBoqR — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) December 16, 2020

The Colin area is a young and growing area and infrastructure has not kept up with the needs of the area. Building on the years of commitment and hard work to this issue, our team of activists, councillors and myself as MLA have prioritised the conditions of our roads for the coming year. Already we have met several times with departmental officials.

We will not stop until there is a comprehensive plan in place to address the roads and footpaths of Colin.