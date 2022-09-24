Over 500 applications for Irish street signs in Belfast in just two months

CALLS have been made for Belfast City Council to address a major backlog in requests for dual language street signage as more than 500 applications have been received in just two months.

The Council has written to residents to advise of a delay due to a “large volume of requests” for bilingual signs. Belfast City Council introduced a new dual language street sign policy in July.

The new rules allow an application from just one resident on a particular street, alongside elected politicians in the local area or a property developer.

It is then required that 15 per cent of residents have to consent in a survey to having the second sign with the requested language erected on their street, before the result then goes to a People and Communities Committee at the council.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins said that the Irish language community campaigned tirelessly to overturn the Council’s "old and regressive dual language signage policy, which stymied the visibility of the Irish language".

“It is encouraging to see so many requests come in under this new policy, but Council must commit more resources to clear the current backlog.

“Gaeilgeoirí have waited long enough for the delivery of their rights and there must be no further delay in providing bilingual street signs in this city.

“Belfast’s Irish language community continues to grow and the demand for dual language street signs is sure to grow with it. Belfast City Council must be ready and able to meet this demand.”

A Council spokesperson said: “The Council’s Dual Language Street Signs Policy was revised in July 2022.

"Since the new policy went live, there have been over 500 requests for dual language street signs. Officers are processing applications on a first-come first-serve basis.

"We are endeavouring to deal with requests as quickly as possible, and all applicants will be kept advised in relation to the processing of their application."