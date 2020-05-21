Connected Health throws jobs lifeline to redundant health and hospitality workers

WEST Belfast-based Connected Health has launched a drive to recruit hospitality and retail workers laid off due to the Covid-19 fallout.

Connected Health, the fastest growing advanced homecare company in Ireland and the UK, has announced the creation of 150 new jobs across its operations in the North. The recruitment campaign to fill new full-time and part-time posts in all health trust areas is underway, and is targeting former hospitality and retail workers to retrain for management, HR/recruitment, finance and care roles.

Many workers – particularly those working in the severely stressed hospitality and retail sectors – are deeply concerned about the future of their careers.

Ryan Williams, a Director at Connected Health, says: “Our friends and colleagues within hospitality and retail are sadly facing considerable strain and this is likely to continue in the medium to long term. As a consequence, we want to offer talented, well trained and dynamic individuals the opportunity to retrain and redeploy within the homecare sector.

“Details of the new job vacancies and how to apply are posted on our website with all parts of the process, including interview and training, to be conducted via video conferencing. As an essential service, we require a skeleton presence at our HQ in Boucher Road and the Park Centre offices, however social distancing and advanced infection control protocols are in place,” Mr Williams adds.

Connected Health has already taken on staff who, previous to the Covid-19 lockdown, were employed in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Shelley Crooks, from Dundonald, is a former employee of The Strangford Arms Hotel and more recently worked at Cafe Nosh on the Comber Road before it shut down temporarily amid the Coronavirus chaos.

She says: “This is a very worrying time for many of my former colleagues and others employed in the hospitality sector. All the talk that a lot of people will be out of work for quite a while is concerning.

“I started working with Connected Health as a homecare worker five weeks ago. I must admit that it is very different to what I was used to, but I am enjoying the challenge. It’s been great, the pay is good, the hours are good and the job itself is very rewarding. There is a terrific team atmosphere and I am building very strong relationships with the clients I work with.”

Student nurse Emma Cardwell, from the village of Ahgalee in Co Antrim, swapped working in a local fish and chip shop for a part-time position as a homecare worker.

“Working within the Connected Health family has been brilliant for me,” she said.

