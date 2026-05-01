A CONSULTATION on an Irish Language Policy for the Department for the Economy has been launched by the Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Encouraging people to respond to the consultation, Dr Archibald said: “My Department’s Irish Language policy outlines practical commitments to promote, protect, and enhance the use of Irish by ensuring that services are accessible and inclusive.

“This policy sets out a clear and progressive vision for the Irish language, one that seeks to remove barriers, challenge outdated perceptions, and create opportunities for all who wish to learn, use, and celebrate the language.”

Irish Language Commissioner, Pól Deeds added: “I welcome the Minister’s decision to bring this draft Irish Language policy forward for public consultation. I would encourage as wide an engagement as possible, so that members of the public can share their views and contribute to this important process.”

The consultation is available here and will run from Friday May 1, 2026 for 12 weeks.