Contactless travel with Translink is a piece of cake

MORE than 11 million passenger journeys were made over the last year using the mLink mobile ticketing app, Translink has announced. This significant achievement highlights the growing demand for seamless, contactless travel, as passengers continue to embrace digital ticketing options for their daily commutes.

Across Translink services, around 5.1 million journeys were completed using Metro services, with almost 2.2 million on board the Glider. Around 1.1 million journeys were on Ulsterbus services, and nearly 2.8 million were carried out on NI Railways.

Since its launch just over a decade ago, mLink has become an increasingly popular ticketing choice for passengers, with more than 20 per cent of all fare-paying journeys now completed through the app.

Translink staged a surprise ‘piece of cake’ celebration in Belfast Grand Central Station to mark the milestone and highlight the ease and convenience of using the app. Passengers coming through the station got the opportunity to enjoy some tasty baked treats throughout the day to mark the success.

Translink's Mark Davidson said: "mLink is a great example of how our passengers are embracing smarter ways to travel. The app makes ticket purchase quick, easy and convenient, while supporting our drive towards a more efficient, sustainable public transport network.

“mLink customers can buy tickets for a wide range of services, including Belfast Metro, Glider, Goldliner, Ulsterbus, Foyle Metro and NI Railways. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience, reducing queuing times and providing greater ticketing flexibility.

“As demand for contactless travel options continues to grow, mLink is an integral part of Translink’s strategy to lead the transformation of transport across Northern Ireland.”

The mLink app is available to download on iOS and Android devices.