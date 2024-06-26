Countdown to Féile as August festival programme is launched

FULL TO THE BRIM: Lord Mayor Micky Murray with First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the launch

FÉILE an Phobail – the biggest community arts festival in Ireland – is ready to welcome visitors from across the world to its 2024 Féile from 1-11 August with over 350 events in total at over 50 venues across the city.

The official launch of this year’s Féile programme took place today in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road. The main speaker was the First Minister, Michelle O'Neill. Also speaking was Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray, Arts Council Director of Arts Development Gilly Campbell, and Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen.

Speaking about next month's festival, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 350 events taking place this August.

“We have concerts and major sporting events, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, and visual arts," he told those gathered.

“Our debates and discussions programme will take place at St Mary’s University College, and we have a whole host of prominent speakers and panellists confirmed to take part including trade union leader Mick Lynch, Diane Abbott, and Joe Brolly.

“On Saturday 3rd August we have an '80s and '90s Night with Holly Johnson formerly of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, '90's dance artists 2 Unlimited, former Smokey singer Chris Norman, D-Ream, DJ Johnny Hero, and Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac tributes all appearing live. This was an incredible night last year which sold out in record time, and tickets are selling really well for this concert.

"On Friday 9th August we have our first ever Way Out West Féíle Country Fest in the Falls Park, headline by Nathan Carter, with The Whistlin' Donkeys, All Folk'd Up, and more. This concert will sell out and we advise people to get their tickets now."

Kevin said that the biggest ever Féile Carnival Parade and Party in the Park will take place on Saturday 3rd August.

“One of Ireland’s most popular singers Frances Black will be appearing live at St Comgall's on Tuesday 6th August," he added. "Comedy nights in The Devenish include Andrew Ryan, Neil Delamere, Paddy Raff and Mickey Bartlett.

“Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

Michelle O'Neill has a catch-up during the launch at St Mary's University College today

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support. We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic atmosphere and community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people."

Féile 2024 runs from 1-11 August and you can view the full Féile events programme at www.feilebelfast.com.