Calling all school leavers – gain Skills for Life and Work

‘Skills for Life and Work’ is a training programme designed specifically for school leavers aged 16-18, to give you the tools and confidence to succeed. Everything in the programme is catered towards you and your post-school journey! The level of learning, the skills you will develop, the way classes are taught, the extra curricular activities and the support from our tutors and team in each branch – it is all geared towards school leavers and your development and learning.



The course allows you to gain a nationally recognised NVQ qualification and hands-on experience in the world of work. You can chose from over 15 different subject areas to study, so there is something for everyone, from Beauty to Bricklaying, Childcare to Hairdressing, Joinery to Plumbing and Business to Barbering and more – plus all classes are small, friendly groups of others your age, taught by kind and helpful tutors. Every student receives an EMA allowance of £40 per week and travel expenses (if applicable). Plus there is the opportunity to earn bonus payments and access additional financial support for childcare if you are a young parent.



As well as specialising in one of the subject areas above, you will also have the opportunity to study Maths, English and ICT to Level 2 and gain further qualifications in Personal Development and Employability skills and other preparations for when you come to apply for jobs. We also have strong employer connections locally built up over the last 25 years, and this helps us to find the best placements for our students, once they are ready for this step. All this combined together, helps you progress forward to the world of work and helps you build confidence for your career path ahead.



Why study with People 1st? You are in very experienced hands – we are locally owned, award-winning and over 2,500 learners annually get certified with us on a range of private and government funded courses at 15 locations across Northern Ireland and ROI. We have invested heavily in our facilities and have state of the art specialist training on-site, with a full beauty salon, full hair and barbering salons, full electrical and plumbing practical sites and a full training academy for construction – this means when you choose People 1st, you are also getting the best practical experience on a weekly basis. Each of our Skills for Life and Work locations has its own Student Support Officer in-house, who is there to help you throughout your course with anything you need.

We liaise with each student regularly and help keep parents informed as they progress through the course. These team members are a friendly face, you will see every day, and our students love this as they know they can count on them for anything they need. It also means we are a bit different to the other colleges out there and we get some great feedback because of this, as current childcare student Shannon says: “I go to People 1st in West Belfast and it’s the absolute best. I'll cry when I have to leave this place, its a really good tech and the tutors are very friendly…its the best bunch of people.”



If you are interested in the Skills for Life and Work programme and would like to find out more, please contact your local People 1st branch now on 02890 618452, visit our website for more info: www.people-1st.co.uk or find us on Facebook at ‘people1stNI’