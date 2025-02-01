CRASH Services commit to further growth plans with Five new directors appointed

CRASH Services, Northern Ireland’s leading accident management specialists, are delighted to announce the appointment of five new Directors to support the company’s ongoing expansion following higher than expected demand for its services.

The newly appointed Directors are Michelle Murphy as Operations Director, Paula Mahoney as Marketing Director, Paul O’Hare as Finance Director, Steve Beighton as IT Director and Chris Harte as Fleet Director.

Jonathan McKeown, CEO of CRASH Services, commented, “I have been the owner of CRASH for ten years now and next year will be our 30th year in business. The time is now right to expand the leadership team so that we are able to continue providing our services at the highest standards in an extremely competitive industry. Last year was the busiest period in our history and we are honoured to have been able to help so many people in need of our assistance after an incident on the roads.

“Our newly appointed Directors bring decades of collective experience and expertise and have each played a vital role in the company’s success and especially in the last twelve months. Each have shown skill and dedication to the company, demonstrating exceptional appreciation for our mission ‘to act with care for those involved in road traffic incidents’. Their fresh outlook and direction at the most senior level will be instrumental in ensuring that our vision – to be the first choice for anyone needing help after an accident – remains at the forefront of everything we do.

“Our claims team members are renowned within the industry for their respect, care and attention to our customers and we are excited to enter a new era for CRASH that affirms our desire to ensure that customers get the compassionate support they need when recovering from an accident.

“Our new Directors will complement our strategic board comprising of myself as Chief Executive Officer, Sinead McAllister as Chief Financial Officer, and Phillip McKeown as Chief Risk Officer.

“This strengthened leadership structure, will ensure we continue to focus on keeping the highest standards that are expected of us across all our service areas to our customers and trading partners such as the independent vehicle repair industry and local insurance brokers throughout Northern Ireland. We are extremely appreciative of the trust that has been placed in us by so many over the years in what can often be a stressful situation.

“We look forward to the contributions of our Directors as they help sustain us through this next chapter of growth and success as we reach a milestone 30 years in business in 2026.”



CRASH Services, established in 1996, is Northern Ireland’s largest accident management company, dedicated to getting motorists back on the road quickly after an accident. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle recovery, repairs at your chosen garage, replacement vehicles, and legal and medical assistance. Their services come at no cost to motorists, as all expenses are recovered from insurers.

If you’ve been in an accident, CRASH Services can take care of everything at no cost to you. For more information visit crashservices.com or call 028 9066 0244.