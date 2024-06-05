Dáithí features in powerful new organ donation exhibition

POIGNANT and thought-provoking images of children waiting for ONE phone call which will change their lives will now be on display for public viewing in Belfast.

Arranged to coincide with the first anniversary of the change in law to an opt-out system of organ donation, the exhibition features Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Ballymurphy who has been waiting for the gift of a new heart since 2018. During this time his family have worked tirelessly to campaign for a move towards soft opt-out law and to promote organ donation.

The law means, in the event that organ donation is a possibility after you die, it will be considered that you agree to being an organ donor unless you choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Award-winning photographer Debbie Todd captured the images of the children in an exhibition created by Red Sky Foundation, a charity which raises vital funds for babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions and who are in need of cardiac care, by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

As part of its work in raising awareness of organ donation, the Public Health Agency has brought the exhibition to the North so allowing Dáithí to be featured.

The powerful images depict that while some of the children sit patiently waiting for the phone call that will save their lives, others have already had their prayers answered offering a life-saving donor organ. They all have one thing in common, the hope for a bright future following a successful transplant.

Debbie said: “I hope that the photographs will encourage the many people who see them to discuss whether they would accept a donated organ to save their child. And, if so, would they give the gift of life to another child?”

In preparation of the special exhibition Dáithí has been photographed holding the symbolic red telephone, with his image then being displayed among the other children at the launch on Friday evening.

The Freeman and the First Citizen



Great to be a part of @CllrRyanMurphy final engagement as Mayor, celebrating the lifesaving #DáithísLaw!



Thank you for all the support during the year for #OrganDonation ♥️



📸 @OrganDonationNI pic.twitter.com/7UHDHj3N2m — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) June 1, 2024

The exhibition will stay in place for public viewing for two weeks at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast which is a new cultural venue that Belfast City Council have transformed to play host to artistic experiences, events and workshops.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann, father of seven-year old Dáithí spoke with passion about the exhibition.

"We are incredibly proud that Dáithí is part of 'The Call' exhibition, highlighting the urgent need for paediatric organ donation. Our son Dáithí has been waiting for a new heart for six of his seven years — a heart-wrenching journey that has been filled with stress and uncertainty. Children like Dáithí wait around 2.5 times longer than adults for the gift of a transplant and face a higher risk of dying while on the waiting list.

"Joining the NHS Organ Donor Register as a whole family, regardless of age, is a courageous decision. While it may seem like a lot to ask, it is our only option as organ donation is the last resort and the only lifesaving gift that people on the waiting list can receive. We deeply thank the Red Sky Foundation for their support with The Call Exhibition and their crucial work in raising awareness about paediatric organ donation.

"Though Dáithí is now featured in The Call, our family eagerly hopes for the day we receive that life-changing call. We have been campaigning for years now around organ donation and firmly believe that together, we can all make a huge difference and give children like Dáithí a chance at a brighter future."

You can register an organ donation decision for everyone in your family at www.organdonationni.info. Whatever you decide, remember discuss it with loved ones.