Bikers bid farewell to road traffic accident victim Damian Gill

THE funeral has taken place of motorcyclist Damian Gill who died in a one vehicle collision between Omeath and Carlingford, Co Louth on 17 July.



Originally from Beechmount, Damian had been living in Glenavy with his wife Anne Marie, whom he met through a blind date 18 years ago.



Paying tribute to Damian at his Requiem Mass in St Paul’s Church where Damien and Anne Marie were married on 27 July 2021, Father Peter O'Kane told the congregation that Damien was educated locally and then took steps to train as an electrician.



“He would find work both here at home and in England and in time would come to own and run his own kitchen manufacturing business,” he said.



“As he would welcome the birth of his children, as an example of his influence, Damien would try to surround them with great encouragement, kindness and love. From what I can gather, he encouraged them to use their gifts and talents.



“He used it to develop his own whether it was the tinkling of the keys of a Casio keyboard at Christmas or not being too concerned about the lack of delight of 10-year-old Barbra with the arrival of a motorcycle.

From an early age he had a talent for playing guitar and was in many bands over the years. I believe that he was once playing at a gig and members of Bananarama were there. They said to him that he was pretty good, not brilliant but pretty good. He replied thank you. Then he was asked: ‘do you know us, we're Bananarama’ and he replied ‘very good, do you play around here much yourselves?’

“It was particularly in the challenging moments that they would know of Damian’s wisdom, love and guidance, especially at the family’s grief and sorrow at the death of Damian’s two sons Robert and Damian as well as his own grief at the passing of his own brother Gavin.”



The congregation heard how Damian had a great love for life which was shown by the important place of family and friends in that life.



“Quiet by nature, he had a magnetic personality attracting people to him wherever he lived, worked or went,” said Fr Peter.



“He had a great love for biking, being a member of the Irish Wolfhounds MCC. Many of whose members are here today. He knew the coast like the back of his hand and he epitomised the vision of the club – a group of people from all walks of life who share a love for motorbikes, rock music and helping charities.”



Detailing how Anne Marie had met Damian, Fr O'Kane told those gathered: “There was another love that would develop over the last 18 years. If only ITV had known, we might have heard the dulcet tones of Graham saying its Blind Date and here is your host Cilla Black. Because unknown to Damian, he was set up on a blind date.



“Anne Marie knew she was going to meet him but he had no idea. Damian was making his way from England. He took the ferry from Stranraer and landed in Belfast. From what I can gather, his appearance could have done with a tidy up or would have been better if the blind date had actually involved a blind fold. As we know the rest is history.



“Damian and Anne Marie continued to journey onward and Damian was a great role model to Anne Marie’s own sons.



“Anne Marie used the word happy to describe how Damian fulfilled her in life, encouraging her to follow her dream of becoming a nurse.”



Following Mass Damian’s remains were buried in Crumlin cemetery. Damian is survived by his wife Anne Marie, children, step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.