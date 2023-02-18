Soccer: DC victorious over Islandmagee in McComb's Cup

Philip McPeake gets around an Islandmagee challenge on Saturday Joe Carberry

McComb's Coach Travel Intermediate Cup, Round Four

Donegal Celtic 2-0 Islandmagee

Donegal Celtic returned to cup action once again as they took on Islandmagee in the McComb’s Intermediate Cup.

The Hoops were looking to avenge last weekend’s disappointing McReynolds Cup exit at the hands of local fierce rivals Belfast Celtic.

DC started the game very brightly, with high-intensity pressing from the moment the whistle blew.

The first goal didn’t take long as Conor Glenholmes took the ball out wide and clipped a cross to the back post to find Odhran Craig whose header was placed brilliantly past the Islandmagee shot-stopper with only two minutes on the clock.

Glenholmes had a flurry of chances in the opening quarter of an hour. His first effort was a volley which was held well by the away goalkeeper. He then saw a header moments later saved once again.

DC goalkeeper Millet almost gifted an equaliser when his mistimed clearance was sliced into the path of Oliver Carson, Padraig Hughes was left with no option but to take a booking to stop the centre-forward from levelling.

With 10 minutes to the half, DC made it two. Islandmagee saw a corner cleared well by Hughes and Sean Morelli’s pass to goal scorer Craig launched the DC counterattack. Craig’s pop-shot from distance was palmed into the path of Captain Glenholmes who had his ‘third-time lucky’ moment as he drilled the ball home to make it 2-0.

Islandmagee came close as Knox saw his corner flicked on by Anderson which gave the home side a real scare – luckily the knock-on whistled wide of Millet’s goal.

The half-time score saw DC two to the good.

The second period of play was a much scrappier affair. Islandmagee tightened up in the early stages and limited the chances for the hoops.

Substitute William McCracken came close in the 60th minute when his cross almost caught Cairnduff in the Islandmagee goal.

The game turned scrappy with tackles flying in and the referee cautioning both sides on multiple occasions.

DC made their changes and the game slowed down significantly as the frantic nature of the game changed with fresh legs.

The home side continued their press and looked set for a third goal. Delaney pressed the Islandmagee centre-half and won the ball back inside the away box – he drilled his pass to Mullan who blazed over the bar.

McCracken looked set for his first goal, however to his dismay, the away shot-stopper palmed it away.

DC held on well to their first-half heroics with a great victory after last week’s poor display in the ‘Celtic’ derby, bouncing back in brilliant fashion. The full-time score-line mirrored the first-half ending with Donegal Celtic victorious over Islandmagee by two goals to nil.

DONEGAL CELTIC: N Millet, P McPeake, K Mahon, P Hughes, C McIlhennon, N Dixon, O Craig, J Lindsay, J Mullan, S Morelli, C Glenholmes

Subs: G McAteer, B McKeown, W McCracken, J Deeney, C Walsh, C Delaney, F Duggan

Goals: O Craig 2', C Glenholmes 35'

ISLANDMAGEE: S Cairnduff, L Hunter, S Knox, A Anderson, D McCreery, D Hanley, A Paisley. P Waite, C Trussell, N Baird, O Carson

Subs: A Benson, A Hawthorne, E English, C Rollo, P Thompson