ANOTHER week in Scotland's top-flight and yet another twist in the title race as the post-split commenced.

Martin O'Neill's men began their title run-in with a favourable home fixture against surprise package Falkirk, with the hopes of making it four-out-of-four against the Bairns this season with the Derry native hoping to spur Celtic on to title number 56.

An inspired Daizen Maeda gave the Hoops just what they needed and they ran out 3-1 victors on Saturday evening piling all the pressure on Hearts and Rangers to come up trumps on Sunday afternoon.

A roaring Celtic Park stood and welcomed the team to the stadium and for the first time in over a year Paradise owned its name by making itself a haven once more for the men in green and white.

The return of the Green Brigade coincided with a sun-splitting forecast and it felt as if a huge weight was lifted off the team's shoulders when Daizen Maeda pressed like a man possessed and punched a terrific effort from 30-yards to earn the Hoops the lead on the half hour mark.

Parkhead roared once more on the stroke of half-time when Kieran Tierney lashed a whipped finish into the top-corner before making his way towards the North Curve to celebrate the two-goal advantage.

The performance was far from rosey for the entire 90-minutes and got a little uneasy when Kyren Wilson's stunner rattled the net to cut Celtic's lead to one goal.

But the Japanese speedster Maeda grabbed his chance to restore the two-goal lead with less than ten minutes on the clock, mirroring the 2025 Player of the Year form much to the delight of Martin O'Neill.

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill commented on the opening split fixture, believing Maeda was key to unlocking Falkirk.

"Tough game today, knew it would be as well too," said O'Neill. "We're delighted we've won, we played some really decent stuff and stuck at it and at a time when Falkirk came roaring into the game. I thought we saw it through, and Daizen Maeda was fantastic."

Speaking after the match, he said: "I agree with you [that there was unity and a drive]. I think that obviously the support we got, vocal support, was terrific.

"I thought we stayed with the team when there were moments that I thought that anxiety that I thought that we showed for a little period of time on the field of play could have spilled over into the crowd. But they stayed with us, which was fantastic."

The unity, which has been sorely missed at Parkhead throughout the campaign certainly gave the players a lift, and no doubt helped stop the Hoops breaking when Falkirk began to push and bend the game in their favour.

Saturday's win gave a perfect example of the benefits that playing first in a title race could have as arch-rivals Rangers hosted Motherwell on Sunday, and league leaders Hearts had to travel to Easter Road for the Edinburgh derby.

At one point it looked like it would be the perfect weekend for Celtic.

With Rangers beaten 3-2 by Motherwell at Ibrox the boos that rang out around the stadium at full-time where akin to choir music at Christmas Mass for Celtic fans.

At the same time Hibs had taken the lead and were a goal to the good up over Hearts at the break in the Edinburgh derby, although reduced to 10-men after shot-stopper Raphael Sallinger handled the ball outside his area to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity.

Celtic fans watched the remainder through their fingers, and Felix Passlack's moment of madness gave Don Robertson another decision to make with the German already on a booking, and with nine-men left to fend for 45 minutes it would be too good to be true for Hibs to pull off the result.

The Jambos continued to press on with late goals from Shankland and Spittal both firing past the back-up keeper to continue their three-point advantage heading into the final four games.

With Rangers set to travel to Tynecastle on Bank Holiday Monday, Celtic have to make the trek to Easter Road the day before and have another chance of piling on the pressure on their challengers.

Easter Road is far from a pleasant place for Celtic, but looking around the table Hibs' race could be run before a ball is kicked on Sunday, as Motherwell can extend their distance to nine-points with three games remaining and virtually seal fourth spot and a European position should they get the win away to Falkirk on Saturday.

The possibility of Hibs having little to nothing to play for, and the chance to have a hand in stopping rivals Hearts from clinching their first title since 1960, could all play its part in the narrative ahead of the lunch-time kick-off.

Either way, Monday's fixture is huge for the title race, Celtic need to play their part and grab the initiative with three points. Do that, and who knows they could be top by Monday, and on form heading into the biggest Glasgow derby in years.

Just keep winning Celtic, the fans are back, the sun is out, and let normal service resume. Nothing would give more joy to fans than to watch the immortal Martin O'Neill loft that trophy to break the record in Scotland.

And May time usually ends with trophies dawned in green and white. 40 years on from Albert Kidd and Love Street, a win on Sunday and a date with destiny could be on the horizon.