CLIFTONVILLE Football Club have confirmed that Playr-Fit Championship side Newington FC will play their home fixtures at Solitude for the 2026/27 season.

This agreement brings together two football clubs rooted in North Belfast, united by geography, history and a shared commitment to the development of football within the local community.

“The most obvious no-brainer in North Belfast football is happening at the start of the 2026/27 season,” said Reds Chairman Kevin Crossan.

“Cliftonville Football Club are delighted to announce the return of Newington to play their home games at Solitude.

“For two clubs based less than a mile from each other, it makes perfect sense for Solitude to be the home of both until such times that Newington have a home of their own.

“The links between the two clubs go back generations, from the late, great Danny Hale to a more recent hero named George McMulllan.

“This latest development will prove to be a positive step forward not only for both clubs but, more importantly, for the greater community of North Belfast.

“Welcome ‘home’ boys.”

Newington Secretary Michael Mezza,, commented: “Positive news for football in North Belfast. Newington FC and Cliftonville FC are coming together in a ground-sharing arrangement.

“Having lived in the area all my life, I’ve seen first-hand the passion for the game and the vital role clubs play at the heart of our community.

“This is a progressive step – strengthening the local game, maximising facilities in an area where they are limited and creating more opportunities for people to connect through football.

“A move that benefits both clubs – and, more importantly, the wider North Belfast community.”

Newington FC thanked Larne FC for hosting them for the past three seasons.