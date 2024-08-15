Discover your path with People 1st: Your journey to success starts here!

Are you a school leaver with big dreams and a passion to succeed?

Are you wondering what to do after getting your results and thinking about your next step?

Then take it with confidence at People 1st. We have a school leavers training course in West Belfast called ‘Skills for Life and Work’ that is specifically created for school leavers to allow you to earn while you learn.

You get paid to study with People 1st and get an NVQ Qualification and real practical experience to help set you up for the world of work.

Making that jump from school to a full-time job can be too much sometimes, so this course allows you to get some work experience while getting trained by our talented team of tutors at the same time. We believe that success is built on a strong foundation of support, guidance, and encouragement.

Our dedicated team is the heartbeat of People 1st and we have been training school leavers for over 25 years, and we want to help shape your journey towards a brighter future.

As Charlie, a Hairdressing student, says: “I left school feeling so de-motivated and a failure and People 1st has shown me I could succeed. I have been encouraged from day one and their support and belief in me has built my self-confidence. I am now leaving with all my qualification and a Level 2 NVQ in Hairdressing, along with a job.

If it’s the best training you want, and people that really care, then People 1st is the place to go.” How are we different?

1. A Caring Approach: Our team members are more than educators – they're mentors, motivators, and champions of your growth. From day one, you'll experience their genuine care for your success, ensuring that you feel valued, heard, and supported throughout your learning journey.

2. Expertise that Matters: The People 1st team is a pool of experienced professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. Their expertise spans various vocational areas, allowing them to provide you with insights and guidance that go beyond the textbooks.

3. Personalised Attention: With smaller class sizes, you're not just a face in the crowd at People 1st. Our staff-to-student ratio ensures that you receive personalised attention, enabling you to thrive academically and personally. Classes are practical and interactive and there is help readily available whenever you need it.

4. Career Coaching: Navigating your educational journey can sometimes be overwhelming, especially when it comes to making career decisions. Our career coaches are here to help you explore your options, set goals, and align your choices with your aspirations. They're dedicated to guiding you towards a path that's best suited for your unique strengths and interests.

5. Building Confidence: We understand that confidence is a cornerstone of success. Our staff is committed to nurturing your self-assurance, not just in your chosen field but in your overall growth as an individual. Through practical experience, mentorship, and positive reinforcement, you'll find your confidence soaring to new heights.

6. A Supportive Community: The camaraderie at People 1st extends beyond the classroom. Our Student Support Staff foster a warm and inclusive environment where you're encouraged to collaborate, share ideas, and build connections with your peers. This sense of community enriches your learning experience and prepares you for the real-world workplace dynamics.

7. Going the Extra Mile: From providing extra resources to offering one-on-one help, our staff members go above and beyond to ensure your success. Their dedication is evident in their commitment to your growth, both academically and personally.

At People 1st, we're more than just a further education – we're a family that's dedicated to helping you achieve your dreams. We ensure that you're not just gaining knowledge – you're building a strong foundation for a thriving future.

Ready to experience the difference that a supportive team can make in your educational journey?

Join us at People 1st and let us be your partners in success. Here's why choosing People 1st can set you up for a bright future:

✅ Earn While You Learn: Say goodbye to traditional education costs. We pay YOU £40 a week to learn with us! No need to worry about fees – just focus on building your skills.

✅ Hands-On Training: Our small class sizes ensure you receive personalised attention and hands-on training. Get practical experience and gain confidence in your chosen field.

✅ Explore 15 Vocational Areas: Whether you're drawn to Beauty, Catering, IT, or any of our other 15 subjects, we have something for everyone. Find your passion and unlock your potential.

✅ Guidance Every Step of the Way: Unsure of your path? Our dedicated career coaches will help you navigate your options and choose the right course for YOU.

✅ No Prior Qualifications Needed: Don't have GCSE passes? No problem! We're here to help you succeed, no matter your starting point.

✅ NUS Student Card: Enjoy student discounts and benefits with your NUS student card, exclusively for People 1st learners.

We are dedicated to helping you turn your aspirations into reality and our branch in the Dairy Farm Centre is open over the coming days and weeks, so please drop in anytime for a chat to our Student Support Officer Padraig or the team.

Email Padraig at p.nugent@people-1st.co.uk or call 028 9061 8452. Ready to take charge of your future? Apply NOW on our website www.people-1st.co.uk or scan the QR code on our advert and secure your spot for our September intake

Your journey to success starts with People 1st. Let's make it happen together!