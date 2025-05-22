Donegal's Ramper plays the Black Box this weekend

DONEGAL alt-folk artist Declan McClafferty, a.k.a. Ramper, celebrates the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Loner, with a gig in Belfast this weekend.

Ramper will bring his singular live show to Black Box in Belfast on Sunday, May 25, ahead of a nation-wide tour.

Ramper released his debut album Loner on March 7 to resounding praise. Loner was selected as the RTÉ Radio 1 Album of the Week. The album was lauded on Arena as being worthy of an RTÉ Choice Prize nomination and invited comparisons to Bon Iver, Andy Shauf, Sigur Ros, Elliott Smith and Smashing Pumpkins.

There's a duality to Ramper. It exists in a time that's long gone but it doesn't sound traditional. It's melancholic, yet hopeful. Sometimes stream of consciousness and sometimes labouring in the details. Recognising its imperfections and showing them off. Pedal steel and synth hold up sharp observations, widescreen guitars, and out-of-tune pianos.

McClafferty previously played in the award-winning Donegal band In Their Thousands and is a celebrated session musician, but decided to embark on his own journey as Ramper to explore a sound at once expansive yet intimate. In 2024, Ramper showcased at Ireland Music Week and opened for Lisa Hannigan. Once you’ve heard his music, it’s no surprise that he was named One to Watch in 2025 by the Irish Independent and featured in the Irish Post’s Soundtrack of 2025. He’s toured as a part of Ryan McMullan’s band, opening for acts such as Dermot Kennedy and Tom Jones and playing festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude and Electric Picnic. McClafferty has recorded with the likes of Paul Brady and Tony Tyrell as a session musician and played SXSW in Rosie Carney’s band.

Ramper’s songs have already travelled around Ireland, the UK, and across the Atlantic Ocean in the form of cosy shows. His music is best experienced live, in a moment just as ephemeral as his subject matter.