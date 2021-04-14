DR DONNELLY: Pandemic protocols easing but Covid will change our behaviour long-term

RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: As Girdwood leisure complex re-opens for some outdoor activiites, Gareth Kirk (centre) of GLL, is joined by (from left) local councillor JJ Magee and St Patrick's FC players Caoimhín Reilly and Georgia Kirk and coach Patrick Downey

After the riots and the royal death our attention now turns to the gradual opening up. More school years are returning and more non-essential ‘click and collect’ retail, car showrooms and car valets and outdoor sports are opening and we await decisions on Thursday 15 April about hairdressing and outdoor hospitality already available in England.

On the vaccination front 60.8 per cent of adults have had a first dose and 13.3 per cent a second shot. Positive tests are down 32 per cent and hospital admissions 21 per cent.

U.S. health officials have advised doctors to pause administering Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine out of an “abundance of caution” while they look at a small number of extremely rare blood clots. Still, experts say the benefits far outweigh the risks. https://t.co/qAAp50Bz60 pic.twitter.com/6nwOr7WROW — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 13, 2021

The one jab Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (the fourth vaccine) with the same mode of action as AstraZeneca is set to be approved and the rollout was to be widened to the under-50s.

30 million doses of this vaccine have been ordered — and we may get our Barnett Formula share — but the company has paused its rollout due to concerns about blood clotting.

Whilst opening up proceeds at different rates across these islands, the restriction on travelling around Scotland is to be relaxed on Friday (some ten days earlier than expected) to help people’s mental health.

The Moderna vaccine (17 million doses) which is used in the South and has been administered in Wales, England and Scotland is also due. ‘Vaccine passports’ are still being discussed and are thought to maybe have a role in the return to theatres, nightclubs and mass events such as festivals, fleadheanna ceoil or sports events such as the All-Ireland finals.

They may also have a role when pubs and restaurants re-open and social distancing is challenged. The virus will be with us for some time and long-term changes in behaviour may be needed. Hand hygiene, staying off when ill and testing are examples of such behaviour.

There have been no further deaths but there were 112 new cases and the death toll now stands at 2,129. Another 112 people have tested positive for the virus after 9,585 tests were carried out on 2607 people on Monday. There have been 118,476 positive cases since testing began and over the past seven days 774 have tested positive which was up from 576 the week before.

There are 77 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and seven are in intensive care. Bed occupancy is 99 per cent and there are 36 intensive care beds free.

There are five active outbreaks in care homes. Sammy Wilson MP has however questioned the influence of the medical profession on these approaches to the pandemic and presumably has an alternative ‘evidence based’ approach.

Quick update ahead of the Executive meeting on Thursday when we hope to put dates to the reopening of society.



I will continue to keep you all updated, be assured we are winning in this battle against COVID19.



Mind yourself and be sure to get out for a walk! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/EKkVr6EAsV — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 13, 2021

A young patient who had the AstraZeneca vaccine in Belfast has died of a brain clot and the case has been reported to the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency. It has been advised that under-30s should be offered an alternative since 19 have died.

In the South this vaccine is not recommended for those under 60 years of age.

It is to be hoped that the Executive will have similar good news on Thursday.