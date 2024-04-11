Electric Ireland decrease prices by 15 per cent

ELECTRIC Ireland is the latest supplier to announce a price decrease for its customers.

The 15 per cent decrease for domestic electricity customers will be effective from 4 June and will see around £206 savings for a typical customer with a standard rate credit meter and a standard rate keypad meter.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This price decrease is welcome news given the cost-of-living pressures many households in Northern Ireland continue to experience as energy prices remain significantly higher than the pre-pandemic norm.

“Now that all five of the suppliers have made reductions to their electricity prices, we encourage consumers to use our free online Energy Price Comparison Tool to check that they are on the best deal or if they could save money by switching supplier, billing method or tariff.

“We also urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.

“The Consumer Council’s website also has information on how to run your home more energy efficiently to save money."