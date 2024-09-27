Falls Road shop owner hits out after store is continually targeted by youths

THE owner of a Falls Road shop says "enough is enough" after a staff member was verbally abused and youths attacked staff cars in the latest sickening incidents of anti-social behaviour directed at the store.

The Vivo store at the junction of the Falls Road and Cupar Street is owned by the Mallon family who say the shop has been targeted by youths multiple times in recent days, with signs destroyed and fireworks thrown into the premises.

One of the signs destroyed outside the shop

On Sunday night, a female member of staff was verbally abused with the "most vulgar disgusting and misogynistic language" because the staff member would not serve tobacco products to a youth. Staff were also told they would be "burnt" in the shop.

Later on Sunday, cars belonging to customers and staff were pelted with eggs.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, owner Kevin Mallon hit out at those behind the anti-social behaviour.

"We run a community shop that serves the people in this area and provides a valuable service and also makes a positive contribution to various charities local schools and homeless organisations in around the Falls area and West Belfast," he said.

"These attacks are not just an attack on us but an attack on the entire community and we will not sit back and watch everything that we have built up over the past five years be destroyed by mindless idiots.

"We will be working and liaising with the relevant community groups and representatives over the coming days to find a way of putting a stop to this madness. This is an ongoing issue that must be addressed and resolved before someone is seriously hurt or even killed.

"To the parents of these kids, please check and try to make sure your kids are not involved in this madness."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black said: "Our deeply valued local retailer Vivo Falls Road have faced nights of attacks by groups of young people.

"This small family business goes over and above to help the community. They have raised funds to help charitable causes. They employ locally, they make up the fabric of the Falls, as do our other small businesses.

"Attacks like this must stop. I would appeal to parents to know where your children are.

"Those who perpetrated the attacks on Vivo Falls Road are not representative of this area and they won’t wreck this community."