Cathy pens book of poetry to help others through their cancer journey

A NORTH Belfast woman has penned a book of poems about her cancer journey in a bid to raise funds for some of the organisations that have supported her through her illness.

Mum-of-five Cathy Valente was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in June 2022 at the age of 47. During that time, she wrote a book of poetry, ‘My Battle, My Strength: How I Turned My Cancer Pain into Power’.

"Three years ago, at the age of 47, my world was shattered when I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer," Cathy explained. "I was trying to come to terms with it all when further tests revealed that I was in fact at Stage Four. I had to go through very harsh treatment and I had to try and adapt my life to it.

"One day I was sitting out the back and all the emotions and feelings I had stored up just came out and I put them on paper. I felt very good afterwards. It was like a release for me to get that first poem down on paper.

"The book of poems became my way of releasing my pain and expressing my thoughts throughout my journey.

"As a woman, one of the toughest things was losing my identity. I lost my hair so there are a few poems related to that."

Cathy is hoping others facing a similar battle of a cancer diagnosis will be able to take something positive from her poems.

"I know anyone going through a cancer diagnosis will be able to relate to my poems," she added. "My poems tell my story, from the beginning to where I am today. I hope that people will see my strength, courage, hope and positivity as I move forward and try to accept God’s plans for me.

"I hope these poems help others realise that we all experience the same emotions and that we are only human. I always tried to maintain a positive mindset and in doing so has really helped me along the way."

Last year, Cathy had a major operation to remove fluid from around her heart. She started a new drug in November and a recent scan has shown signs of improvement.

Cathy's book of poems is available to buy from Cancer Lifeline (Alliance Avenue) or in QUIZ shop in Abbeycentre. All money raised will be donated to Cancer Lifeline and Friends of the Cancer Centre NI.