MINDFUL MOMENT: Everyone’s a winner at the the Best of the West

ON Friday West Belfast came alive with glitz, glamour, and an atmosphere filled with anticipation as the eagerly awaited Best of the West Awards took place.

Held at the luxurious Local Balmoral Hotel, this prestigious event showcased the very best that West Belfast has to offer. From talented individuals to outstanding businesses, the awards recognised excellence across a wide range of categories.

The evening was expertly guided by BBC Radio Ulster's Lynette Fey. With her charm, wit, and professionalism, Lynette ensured that the evening flowed seamlessly, keeping the audience engaged and excited throughout. Her presence added an extra touch of elegance to the already spectacular affair.

The Best of the West Awards truly brought out the best of the best in West Belfast. A big big shout out to the staff at the Andytown News, headed by its shining star of the evening, the legend who is everyone’s friend, Maírtín Ó Muilleoir, who let us all know with his opening words that everyone is a winner. Máirtín's immense contributions to the community and tireless efforts in promoting the arts and culture of West Belfast, coupled with his passion and dedication, serve as an inspiration to us all and his recognition at the event was met with thunderous applause.

Awards were presented in 25 categories, ranging from business excellence to community service and everything in between. The level of talent and achievement displayed by the nominees was truly outstanding. Just being nominated for one of the awards was a testament to the exceptional calibre of individuals and organisations in West Belfast. It was clear that everyone present was a winner in their own right, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the local community.

The Best of the West Awards not only celebrated success but also provided a platform for networking and collaboration. As the winners took to the stage to collect their trophies, they exchanged smiles, handshakes, and promises to work together in the future. The event served as a catalyst for fostering connections and creating a supportive community where achievements are celebrated and shared.

The Balmoral Hotel proved to be the perfect venue for this magnificent event. Its elegant setting, impeccable service and attention to detail added an extra touch of grandeur to the evening. The sound system quality was crisp and clear thanks to Seamus O'Neill and his crew. The guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner and a delightful entertainment programme that showcased the immense talent that resides within our community.

The Best of the West Awards was a night to remember, an occasion that highlighted the exceptional achievements and contributions of individuals and businesses in West Belfast. It demonstrated that when a community comes together to celebrate and recognize excellence, it inspires even greater accomplishments. The event was a testament to the spirit, resilience, and creativity that thrives within the people of West Belfast.

As we reflect on this unforgettable evening, let us continue to support and uplift the remarkable individuals and organisations that make West Belfast shine. The Best of the West Awards reminded us that our community is filled with incredible talent and boundless potential. Let's celebrate the achievements of our fellow citizens and continue to build a brighter future for all.