Experience a Night at the Aquarium

EMBARK on a mesmerising journey with our Night at the Aquarium experience, now complemented by an exquisite dining affair at The Portaferry Hotel. Dive into the underwater world and witness Northern Ireland's Only Aquarium in a whole new light.

Discover the Depths:

Delight in our NEW ‘Under the Sea Experience’ featuring an array of captivating marine life including ‘Whippy’ our Honeycomb Ray, Black Tip Reef Sharks, Cow Nose Rays, and more! Don't miss the antics of ‘Gizmo’ our resident Caiman and the after-dark adventures of our charming Humboldt Penguins. It's an evening of enchantment you won't want to miss.



Two Options to Choose From:



Option One - Self-Guided Tour Only:

Experience our aquarium like never before with our self-guided tour. Explore at your leisure, soaking in the wonder of our sea creatures after hours. Engage with our knowledgeable staff who are on hand to share fascinating insights about our diverse species.

Option Two - Set 2 Course Meal at The Portaferry Hotel & Self-Guided Tour of Exploris:

Enhance your night with a delectable dining experience at The Portaferry Hotel, just a short stroll from the aquarium. Indulge in locally sourced, quality cuisine amidst the idyllic backdrop of Strangford Lough. Then, step into Exploris for an immersive self-guided tour, where you can marvel at our tanks, engage with our animal care team, and uncover intriguing facts about our marine inhabitants.



Don't Miss Out:

Whether you choose to explore the depths of the aquarium or indulge in a culinary adventure followed by an aquatic exploration, Night at the Aquarium & Dinner at The Portaferry Hotel promises an evening of enchantment and delight. Book your experience now and create lasting memories with us.



For bookings please phone 02842728231 for special rates, or book online at

www.theportaferryhotel.com