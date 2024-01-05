Experience the Green Rush: Join the 10th annual St Patrick’s Day SPAR Craic 10K

ON YOUR MARKS: Thousands are set to take part in the 2024 SPAR Craic 10k and those planning to take part can avail of the early bird rate

STEP out into the heart of Belfast on St Patrick’s Day 2024 for the tenth annual SPAR Craic 10K, the fun run that is synonymous with 17 March.

Lace up your running shoes and join thousands of others on a thrilling jog through Belfast to get your St Patrick’s Day shenanigans off and running. Green tutus, shamrock singlets and even emerald-dyed hair most decidedly welcome.

Once again, thousands of runners will be ‘back for the Craic’ and it is never too early to begin preparations as we set our goals for 2024.

The St Patrick’s Day race, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park, is part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saint's Day.

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k took a time out for the pandemic in 2020 and went virtual in 2021.

In Belfast, we are now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the SPAR Craic 10K for another year. It is such a key part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for everyone here, with runners of all levels invited to join in the fun.

“Our SPAR NI team will be there on the day to cheer on the participants and offer tasty samples from some of our local suppliers at the start and finish lines. We’re looking forward to the big day on 17th March – good luck to everyone involved!”

The early bird entry fee is just £20 (or £17 if you register in our office at Hannahstown Hill) and is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.

Once again, our charity partner is Marie Curie which will receive a £1 donation per entry.

“Marie Curie is delighted to be the charity partner of SPAR Craic 10k. It is a brilliant event and a great start to St Patrick’s Day,” said Conor O’Kane, Marie Curie Senior Partnership Manager for NI and Scotland.

“SPAR Craic 10k is an opportunity for Marie Curie to reinforce the important message that we provide end of life care for people and families, whatever the illness.

“We are grateful to runners that chose to run in support of Marie Curie, it is only through your efforts that we are able to offer our nursing services.”

Marie Curie’s Information and Support service is available for anyone experiencing dying, death or bereavement either online or by calling 0800 090 2309.