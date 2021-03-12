EYE ON THE PAST – March 1979: Daniel McCooey (19) died after being attacked by British soldiers

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

New evidence in 1977 death of Daniel McCooey

A BEECHMOUNT man, murdered in Castle Street by British soldiers almost two years ago, was “kneed” in the stomach and not struck with a rifle as was stated last week in a Belfast court.

This is the evidence that has come to light following the acquittal last week by a Belfast Court of the soldier responsible for the death.

This soldier named Heads, had been charged with manslaughter but the evidence of an eye-witness to whom our reporter spoke this week would suggest that the attack on Daniel McCooey, nineteen-years-old at the time of his death, was completely malicious and unprovoked, and that all the soldiers, including the accused, lied in the court about how Mr McCooey met his death.

Nine witnesses, all British soldiers, were called to give evidence. The others, including the RUC men weren’t called and no attempt was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions to contact them or obtain their statements.

Daniel McCooey and another young man were heading for the black taxi stand in Castle Street on early Sunday morning, May 1 1977, when they were attacked by British soldiers. The soldier charged with the manslaughter claimed that, acting in self-defence he had struck Mr McCooey with his rifle, but according to a taxi-driver who witnessed the events from a distance of less than ten yards, Mr McCooey wasn’t struck with a rifle but was ‘kneed’ in the abdomen by a soldier who rushed him from about twenty yards, and then kicked in the side by another soldier.

“I heard a scuffle between two youths and a soldier on the kerb to my left and no more than five or six feet in front of my taxi,” said the witness.

“The youths appeared to be wanting past the soldier and he was barring their way and was shoving them back with his rifle, not pointing at them, but holding it with his two arms outstretched.

“Another soldier began running, diagonally across the junction, from a distance of about 20 yards. One youths saw the soldier rushing at them; the youth then put his arms up to protect himself, but not in an agressive manner. The soldier never slacked; he went straight in raising his knee, which caught the youth in the abdomen. The youth catapulted against the wall and fell forward onto the ground.

“Just then as the youth on the ground was raising himself onto his hands and knees, another soldier ran across the road and kicked him on his left side.”

Deirdre 50th anniversary. Members from the 1960s. Front: Kathleen Hughes, Lil Lanigan, Maura Gallagher, Patty Bannon, Elsie McParland. Middle: Kathleen McManus, Betty Deery, Molly Clarke, Ida Sheridan, Peggy O'Neill, Rosaleen Clarke, Sue Ward, Mary Lundy. Back: Breige Gilmore, Nancy Murray, Babs McCabe, Ann O'Hare, Maureen Hoey, Nell McCallion, Delores and Rita Crawford

Editorial

THE reality that no court judge in the Six Counties will convict a British soldier of anything greater than the mildest misdemeanour was witnessed again last week in a Belfast court, when a British soldier was acquitted of the ‘manslaughter’ with which he had been charged.

Daniel McCooey was the innocent victim of murder – of that there is no doubt. Last week’s ‘trial’ wasn’t meant to see justice done or to punish the evil-doer. Like the murderers of Derry’s 13, Majella O’Hare, Leo Norney, Brian Lynch etc, Daniel McCooey’s murderers were let off because the criminals in Westminster will condone any act, no matter how iniquitous, committed by British soldiers against Irish people; and we, the ordinary people of Ireland, can have no confidence in bigoted, sectarian, blackguards who sit in judgement and engage in conspiracy with ‘counsel’ who, for a fat fee, are happy to swear away the character of the innocent and allow murder to walk the streets.

Conspiracy is the name of the exercise. British soldiers are here because of the conspiracy which took place in 1969, a conspiracy in which ‘our own’ clergy and politicians participated; and the courts and so-called lawmen continue that conspiracy without regard for what is right.

All that matters to them is that their bosses, the British Government and its agents, must be shown to be always in the right, no matter what the circumstances. Twenty years ago in Cyprus the British brought in legislation retrospective to the beginning of the Enosis campaign to exonerate British soldiers of all acts of terror. The same set of ‘laws’ applies here.

We sympathise again with Daniel McCooey’s family; and we don’t wish to be callous when we say that they won’t get justice or satisfaction from the authorities, military or legal, although they must continue to publicise the truth. We should remember that both those authorities are parts of the same conspiracy.

Co. Antrim Senior Cup winners. Back row: Maureen Campbell, Rosemary Marrion, Bridie McManus, Winne Shannon, Sue McKenna. Front row: Annie McGlinchey, Kathleen Daly, Nora Kane, Bridie Quinn, Moya Donnelly. The women met up for the Deirdre Camogie 50th anniversary. They were all Deirdre members from the 1960s

No new Ard Scoil

A BIZARRE three pronged attack by widely divergent vested interests could quite well prevent Andersonstown from getting a brand new modern cultural centre.

At a meeting of the Belfast City Council’s Town Planning Committee on 22nd of February, prominent Catholic layman Tom Conaty, assisted by Alliance Councillor Dan Maginnis, succeeded in getting extreme Protestant DUP Councillor Fred Proctor to propose that the Planning Committee refuse permission to the Gaelic League to build the new ‘Ard Scoil’ in the grounds of Casement Park fronting on the Andersonstown Road.

The old ‘Ard Scoil’ in Divis Street was a landmark in the West Belfast area and generations of Falls Road people got their first insight into the age old customs and way of life of Irish Ireland at the voluntary evening classes provided by the Gaelic League.

For 50 years the Divis premises was used for the recreation of Irish cultural activities, Irish dancing, singing and music, as well as Irish language classes were held almost every night of the week. Eventually the old building became part of the redevelopment plan, and the League had to look for other premises.

After a long and fruitless search, the GAA kindly consented to give a piece of Casement Park to build the new premises, and the League sought Planning approval. The Belfast City Council’s Architect’s Office had no objections and were quite happy with the layout and design of the new building. It came as a complete surprise that a number of residents objected to the new building on the grounds that it would devalue their homes, create a noisy nuisance and be a traffic hazzard.