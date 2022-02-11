EYE ON THE PAST: February 1980 – Victory for black taxi drivers

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

Falls Taxi insurance acceptable Lord Chief Justice rules

THE Lord Chief Justice, Lord Lowry, stated in the High Court on Tuesday that the insurance scheme operated by the North Belfast Black Taxi Owners’ Association provided adequate cover for the general public.

He was giving his verdict in an appeal lodged by the Ministry of Commerce against an earlier decision by a resident magistrate, that the insurance scheme satisfied all legal requirements.

The scheme is similar to that operated by the Falls Taxi Association, and operates the same way as the Ulsterbus and GPO insurance scheme whereby £15,000 is lodged with the accountant general, and liability is offset by premiums paid through a Lloyd’s insurance underwriter in London. The scheme has been in operation for a couple of years and everything has gone smoothly, with all claims being met without difficultly.

The Chief Justice had delayed judgement for 19 months, while he deliberated on the technical point of whether the taximen, who are all self-employed, could be termed as ‘servants’ (as stated in the insurance) of the owners of the taxi, the North Belfast Owners’ Association.

He decided that in the strict legal sense of the word, the association were not the owners and, therefore, over-ruled the resident migistrate’s decision that it covered all legal requirements.

The Falls Taxi Association is quite happy with the result and is in the process of resolving the ownership difficulty, which it sees as a mere technicality.

“We are delighted,” said an FTA spokesman, “that our insurance scheme has been tested in a court of law and found to provide 100 per cent cover for the public. Our insurance cover is even superior to that tested in court, because we have recently secured additional cover which makes our vehicles the best insured on the road.”

Gas meters robbed

A WIDOW woman who lives within 200 yards of the joint British Army/RUC post at Henry Taggart School on the Springfield Road, arrived home at 8.30am on Sunday morning to discover her house had been cleared out by thieves.

There wasn’t a stick of furniture left in her living room, except the TV which the thieves had been unable to disconnect. The articles they took included a three piece suite, super-ser heater, electric fire and surround, radio, record player, a carriage clock, six china ornaments and even the scatter cushions on the suite. They also cut the gas meter leaving the house in a very dangerous condition.

A van or a lorry would have been needed to carry away the contents of the house, and it all happened at about 1.30am so it would seem odd that the guard at the Henry Taggart saw or heard nothing suspicious at that time of the morning.

Another incident took place in Lenadoon at the weekend. Mother of five, Mrs Teresa Brady returned to her home in Rosapenna Square after a weekend visiting her ailing father, to find her gas meter removed. She also lost a cassette recorder, a portable TV and some jewellery.

Mrs Brady, a widow, contacted the Gas Office immediately and the emergency van came to ensure the house was safe. The men told her she would have to go and sign for a new meter, so she went on Monday hoping to have the meter connected, but so far she is still without cooking facilities.

Her neighbours have rallied round and loaned her an electric kettle, while another cooked a meal for herself and her children.

According to a representative from the Gas Office, meters have not been installed in either of the houses which have been burgled. Both persons have been unable to cook meals and have had to rely on their kind neighbours.

100% bunscoil transfer passes

ONE hundred per cent success – that’s the news from Shaws Road Irish School, following the announcement of the results of the post-primary selection procedure which for some years now has replaced the old 11-Plus.

For, of the six children entered in the examination, six have been awarded scholarships to grammar school.

“It’s a clean sweep," said one of the Scoil Ghaeilge teachers, “and a great moral boost to parents, children and teachers.”

Some of the six children will be applying for entrance to grammar schools, while others will continue their education within the post-primary system being conducted by some Shaws Road parents.

At present there are 32 children in the Shaws Road primary school and 15 at the nursery school. Six children, who were educated through the Irish nursery and primary system now attend the post primary classes.