EYE ON THE PAST: June 1984 – Protest at Reagan's visit to Ireland

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

Editorial: Cowboy Reagan in Ireland

AS a small, although influential, community newspaper, we wouldn't ordinarily comment on the visit of a President of the United States of America in case we be accused of "Skibereen Eagle" pretensions.

But since the present incumbent of that high office literally holds the decision of life or death for every man, woman and child in this island, we feel bound to say something about him.

First of all, it seems amazing in the 20th Century that an individual who has spent all his adult life by creating illusions and cultivating fantasies, should be given the awesome responsibility of deciding whether or not to blow up the planet. That he hasn't done so up to now must say something for him, but it doesn't say much for the nation that lets actor cowboys decide their destiny for them.

But if Ronald Reagan is a strange choice for the Presidency of any country, isn't it stranger still that the political leaders of the Irish people should think it enhances the prestige of our country to invite him here. He has just completed the invasion of Grenada, which was carried out with a flagrant disregard for international law and with the same brutal use of force which caused such a furore when the Russians moved into Afghanistan.

He is spending thousands of millions of dollars bolstering up inhumane dictatorships in Central America and actively opposing countries like Nicaragua and Cuba which are making a valiant effort to eradicate the poverty and suffering so endemic in the region.

To invite such a man to Ireland is an insult, but to give him a big welcome is shameful, and we hope that he is made aware during his stay that all the Irish people are not as uncaring or as shameless as the political leaders who represent us. Having said that much, we must be wary of the trendy lefties who are very anxious to escape the talons of the American eagle but are not adverse to a hug from the Russian bear. So when you are protesting, make sure you know who you're protesting with!

Andytown News office is on the move... down the stairs

AS this edition appears in print, Andersonstown News front office has been moved down to ground level.

We're still in Owenvarragh Buildings, in the third shop from Owenvarragh Park, previously occupied by J. Fegan Chemist; but, instead of having to negotiate the two flights of stone steps as before, customers can now come in straight off the street and avail of our usual, and increased services.



Our desk staff will be there to received your classified and other advertisements, printing orders and photographs and items of news for publication and our photocopying and instant passport/licence photograph service is still available.

From this week, however, we offer a new service, and the first of its kind in this area. KIS 1-Hour Colour Photographs have now come to Andersonstown, and we look forward to your rolls of film rolling in for processing.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to welcome old and new customers to our new, improved, easier-to-get at premises. The décor and surrounding may be different, but the same reliable service is being maintained.

Conway Mill Irish learners’ seminar a big success

THE Conway Mill, Conway Street, was the venue last Saturday for the first ever meeting of people who are learning the Irish language. Over 70 people turned up at the public seminar which consisted of speeches and discussion groups and ranged over four hours.

One of the advertised speakers for the event, Seán Ó Canainn from Derry, was unable to attend because his son had been seriously injured in a car crash the previous evening.

However, his place was filled by Pádraig Ó Maolcraoibhe who delivered a half-hour talk on the importance of learning Irish. Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, editor of the weekly newspaper Preas an Phobail, also addressed the meeting on the theme ‘The state of the Irish language today’.

Four discussion groups were formed from those present and a different topic debated by each group. These were ‘Why Learn Irish?’, ‘Difficulties with Learning Irish,’ ‘Irish and the National Struggle’ and ‘Irish and the Community’.

Points raised were noted down and brought back to the meeting before it finished up at 5pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers, Sinn Féin, said the seminar had been a tremendous success and gave people an opportunity to air their opinions on the cultural revival.

NAILING his colours to the mast in the run up to the E.E.C. election, left, is West Belfast's most famous baker, Ted Hudson!

The ex-baker won renown for his apple cakes which he sold from his Falls Road home. This is my way of expressing sincere thanks for the help and sympathy I received from Sinn Féin workers when I needed some assistance recently," he said.

Ted, an Englishman who has lived in Belfast for many years, has just retired from the baking trade and is concentrating "on a spot of gardening”.