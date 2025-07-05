EYE ON THE PAST: Gaeilgeoir fined £50 and refused interpreter in court

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News on this week in 1984

Ó Fiaich fined £50 and refused interpreter

THE case of Irish language activist Breandán Ó Fiaich concluded at the Magistrates Court this week when Magistrate Basil McIlvor imposed a £50 fine.

27-year-old Breandán, who returned from a Gaeltacht College to appear at the trial was charged with withholding information when stopped by a UDR patrol in Castle Street on May 11th. Breandán had responded in Irish to questions about his name, address and movements.

At previous court appearances Breandán had been allowed the use of an interpreter but on this occasion the magistrate rejected the call for the proceedings to be translated, saying that the language of the court was English. As a result Breandán, who was unrepresented, was unable to raise any points in his defence.

Friends of Breandán paid his £50 fine after he had been taken away to a cell beneath the courtroom. One man was thrown out of court when he protested the judgement and another was made to apologise after he described the trial as “bloody farce”.

Sinn Féin organised a picket of the courthouse on Monday morning, and Councillor Alex Maskey, who was present, said later that the trial typified British ‘justice’ in Ireland.

“We call on all Nationalists to support Breandán’s stance and resist British efforts to stifle the Irish language revival,” he said.

“We view this judgement as a sign that the authorities here are concerned about the massive Irish revival in Belfast.”

Editorial

“As far as I'm concerned the language of the courts is English,” said RM Basil Mclvor, ex-Stormont Minister of Community Relations and one-time participant in Féis Bhéal Feirste, as he refused Breandán Ó Fiaich the use of an interpreter in a Belfast court on Monday.

The RM's refusal not only denied Breandán his right to use his own language but also resulted in a miscarriage of justice. Because he wasn't allowed to defend himself, he was convicted of a crime he didn't commit He obstructed no-one and it’s hard to believe that RM Mclvor thinks he did.

Mr Mclvor used to be known as liberal. How "liberal" he really is he showed clearly on Monday. Even under United Kingdom law, speakers of minority languages are entitled to recognition and full legal rights. UK laws mean very little to Irish Nationalists but one would think that they count for something with a Unionist judge and ex-Unionist politician.

The case for full legal rights for Irish speakers in the Six Counties has been stated clearly and proven, and a forward-looking administrator of justice with the proper community relations spirit would know that and act in the liberal fashion. But Unionism doesn't believe in liberty, and when Nationalists try to assert themselves they must be slapped down.

Despite legal precedent, which is supposed to mean so much to legal men, RM Mclvor has taken his stand against the rights of Irish people to use their own language in Six County courts.

Breandán Ó Fiaich has also taken his stand and we know where he stands.

Where do the rest of us stand?

RODENTS STREET: One resident cleans up the rat infestation in Divis Flats

Rats taking over Divis Flats as tenants move out

BOTH political and tenants groupings in Divis Flats have expressed serious concern at the huge increase in the rat population in the dilapidated complex.

Recent weeks have seen an upsurge in complaints about rats to the City Hall and local advice centres. One local man said there were now thousands of rats in the Flats and that the area was now “littered” with the rodents.

Frank Gillen, chairperson of the Divis Residents’ Association, said the rats were now “fearless” and could be seen scuttling among bin chutes or playing in open spaces at all times of the day.

Some recent incidents that had been reported to the Council Pest Control Department, included:

Nests of rats in nearly all bin chutes;

A tenant in Cullingtree Path who saw four rats playing in the hall of her flat;

A rat was found swimming in bathwater in a flat in the St Brendan’s Block just after a child had been having a bath;

A family was re-housed from a flat in the St Brendan’s Block because of rat infestation, but another family was then re-housed in the flat.

According to Sinn Féin’s Fra McCann, maintenance workers in the complex have consulted with their union because they feel condition in the flats constitute a health hazard.

“As long as the flats remain standing we will have a rat problem,” said Mr McCann.