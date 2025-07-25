EYE ON THE PAST: Homes to be demolished as British Army plans to carve up Moyard

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown New this weaken 1984

Anger at new British military plans for Moyard

THERE are growing fears among people in Moyard this week, that senior British military strategists were set to by-pass planning laws and run a new road through the Black Mountain estate without the permission of residents.

However, claims by the Moyard Housing Action Group and Sinn Féin, alleging Housing Executive collusion with the British Army, were flatly denied by an Executive spokesperson. Nevertheless, it is now widely believed locally that four occupied houses in Moyard Parade will be demolished to make way for the new road which is being built to link the Henry Taggart and Whiterock British army bases.

According to Moyard Housing Action Group spokesperson, Eilish Bellew, information from a reliable source indicated that the road will go ahead despite the fact that there has been no consultation with local people and in particular with those whose homes are affected.



“We don’t need a road here, and we can’t afford to loose four sound houses. If this decision is given the go ahead, we will fight it tooth and nail,” she said.

One of the four homes affected is that of Rose and Joseph McGowan. They told the Andersonstown News that the rumours of a new road had been “upsetting”.

“We think it’s terrible news, but we have been assured by the Executive that there are no plans for a road,” said Ms McGowan.

However, Sean Keenan of West Belfast Sinn Féin, stated that he has no doubts whatsoever that this road would be forced on the people of Moyard and New Barnsley.

The Housing Action Group should have been informed and consulted about this scheme. As it happens, however, not only were they not consulted, but the plan to link New Barnsley and Moyard has been kept a closely guarded secret," he said.

Mr Keenan, who would not disclose the source of his information, said he was appalled at the proposal to bulldoze “four badly needed homes”.

"The plans should have been given to the Tenants’ Group who would then inform the families concerned before making their views known," he said.

Colin Glen rubbish dump is a health hazard to Poleglass

A SPRAWLING rubbish dump at Colinglen which backs onto the Poleglass estate poses a serious risk to the health of children.

That’s the claim made this week by Sinn Féin’s representative in Lagan Valley, Richard McAuley, who said the tip owner, the DoE and Lisburn Council, have all been contacted by Sinn Féin “in an effort to have cleared away what is not only an eyesore but a hazard”.

“Eastwoods, who are responsible for this dump, told us they use the tip only for the types of rubbish for which it has been approved. However, every day household rubbish is dumped onto the roadside at the tip.”

According to the Sinn Féin spokesperson, the dump is also a problem to motorists, as rubbish strewn over the road makes the road surface slippy.

“All types of insects including wasps, swarm around the dump in the summer, and along with rats, place the health of children in the houses nearest the dump, at risk. The fact that children can walk into the dump is also a problem,” he said.

Mr McAuley says the DoE plans to erect a fence along the road at Colinglen to the new road leading into Poleglass, in an effort to cut down on the amount of household rubbish being dumped.

Editorial

THE coming of another long hot summer has again caused an increase in vandalism and petty crime in the community. Although only a small percentage of young people are involved in this anti-social behaviour, it is nevertheless of little consolation to the old woman mugged on her way from the shop, or the old man whose house has been broken into and ransacked for a few shillings pension money. Because it is invariably the most defenceless section of the community which suffers most from these misguided young people.

We have no doubt that the boredom of unemployment, dashed hopes and dreams that cannot be fulfilled have aggravated the problem but we don't think it is good enough to wax lyrically about social conditions while our old people are terrorised and small shop keepers held to ransom by young hooligans with iron bars and cudgels.

Misguided these young people may be, but until such times as we can re-educate them as to the folly of their ways, they have to be restrained and unfortunately that means they have to be physically restrained by the community in which they live. There has been much ado this week about the kneecappings that have taken place and the politicians in particular have roundly condemned the knee-cappers, while at the same time avoiding the crucial question of how to stop the criminals at their dirty work.

We are also against kneecapping and for three fundamental reasons: First of all, we are against it on principle; secondly, we believe that the inflicting of physical injury on a criminal is merely an act of community revenge with no retribution value whatsoever; and thirdly, we are doubtful if it even has any deterrent value anymore. Having said that much, we are not going to launch into any full blown condemnation of it, because just like the community of which we are a part, we have seen too many victims of these "hoods" to get too worked up about their discomfort and we believe that the community in general will always acquiesce on the kneecapping question, because they see it as an attempt, albeit a crude one, to come to grips with a serious problem. A few month ago hopes were raised that the community in a couple of areas of West Belfast were at long last going to organise themselves to do something practical about the hood element in their own area.

We would call on the politicians in the community, and especially those who disapprove of kneecapping, to organise the people once again to take direct community action on this problem so that knee-capping may become a thing of the past.