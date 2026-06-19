We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985...

Major new facility for the New Lodge

THE people of the New Lodge area are planning to develop a multi-faceted complex which would include leisure, educational, industrial and community amenities. If successful, the unique plan would offset years of discrimination by Belfast City Hall which has consistently refused to site leisure or community facilities in the New Lodge.

However, the plan to transform a dilapidated three story warehouse in Dawson Street into the ultra modern Ashton Centre, is only at the planning stage and will need massive investment if it is to become a reality.

However local community worker Seamus MacAlorum, who this week revealed copies of the architect's drawings for the new centre to the Andersonstown News, said many people were heartened by the fact that a feasibility study by an architect into the project, had been paid for by the Urban Develop ment Fund.



"After lengthy negotiations the Housing Executive agreed to hand the building over to the New Lodge Redevelopment Association," said Seamus McAlorum.

"We then went to the Urban Development Fund and they agreed to pay the cost of hiring an architect to draw up plans for the multipurpose centre," he added. "We then went to the architect with our proposals which involved lopping off the vandalised top floor of the warehouse to develop a two-storey complex."

According to Mr McAlorum, this complex would incorporate shops, a sports hall, industrial units, a sports hall, offices and a creche or Irish nursery. The Housing Executive have also allocated land beside the warehouse for use as a football pitch. However the New Lodge Redevelopment Association are stressing that any proposals for the development of added amenities at the centre would be welcomed.

“This is a very badly neglected area and a centre of this type would be a great boon to the people", said Mr McAlorum. "Our task now is to pressurise the authorities into providing as much funding as possible for the Ashton Centre scheme.”

Editorial

"AMATEURS fight for their country, but professionals fight for money," was the answer Barry McGuigan's father gave to a question about his son's change of citizenship in order to fight for the British Boxing Championship.

This telling remark should help us put the whole McGuigan story in proper perspective. That he is a brilliant exponent of his sport there can be no doubt. His physical fitness and stamina in the face of a very shrewd and experienced oponent was nothing less than remarkable, and his determination to succeed most surely would have been as asset to him in whatever profession he decided to follow.

But this is as far as we would go in our praise of Barry, or any other professional sportsman for that matter. When we are informed by media hacks and some politicians that all this is somehow done in the name of peace and harmony in the community then the whole episode becomes downright ridiculous.

Barry McGuigan fights for money and he does it brilliantly. He also deserves every penny he gets because of the risks he takes, but to imply that by waving blue flags and sporting a dove of peace emblem that he is doing this for reconciliation between Protestants and Catholics in the Six Counties, is sheer hypocrisy. Boxing is a sport which has always enjoyed cross-community support and factionalism on religious grounds has never been part of the boxing scene. Therefore it didn't take a dove of peace or a conscious effort on McGuigan's behalf to bring all sorts together at his boxing matches, they were never apart!

We think that Barry has allowed himself to be manipulated to a certain extent by a British media which would make us believe that Protestants and Catholics don't even breathe the same air here, let alone coexist together. We hope that Barry McGuigan will have a long and successful reign as World Champion and that he may make a million pounds many times over, but he should be mindful all the time that a shameless British Government will be only to eager to use him to bolster up their unsavoury regime in our country.

Jim Fox (13) and James Rogan (15) from the CBS Glen Road had won places in the Belfast Youth Orchestra and Belfast Chorale Society back in June 1985. Jim from Kerrykeel got his love of the trumpet from his grandfather Henry who played in the famous St Peter’s Brass & Reed Band. James' father and aunt were both well known for being good singers. Both boys have been encouraged by Brother Darcy.

New routes for black hacks

AS a result of the numerous requests over the past few months we are extending our Polegalss, Twinbrook routes from Monday June 17.

TWINBROOK

Taxis will enter the estate from the Stewartstown Road, proceeding along the Twinbrook Road past the Church, turning left onto the Summerhill Road, past Glasvey Drive, Aspen Walk, Aspen Park. Turning right into Summerhill Drive, past Kilwee Social Club, following Summerhill Drive and out again onto Summerhill Road, turning left along Summerhill again past Twinbrook Recreational and Social Club, to follow Broom Park right round to join Gardenmore Road and continue back to the Church at Twinbrook and out to the Stewartstown Road. Main pick up points will be the Church, Kilwee Social Club and the terminus at Broom Park. Taxis can of course be stopped along the route.

POLEGLASS

Entry from the roundabout on the Stewartstown Road, up the Old Colin Road and following the Pembroke Loop Road past Colinmill, Merrion Park, Colinbrook, and Springbank. Down to turn right at the church and on to the new Orbital Road to take in Laurelbank and Glenwood areas and down again to Stewartstown Road. Main pick up points at the entrance to each of the above.