EYE ON THE PAST: March 1984 – SF's stunning by-election victory

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

Editorial: Sinn Féin’s vote victory

SINN Féin's victory in last week's Council By-Election is even more significant, in our view, than the victory of Gerry Adams at the last General Election.

There was always the suspicion that a certain amount of personality vote was attached to Adams, which made one wonder if it would be sustained on a wider scale.

McKnight's vote, on the other hand, was gained by a comparatively unknown individual who nevertheless got more first preference votes than the SDLP, Alliance and Workers' Party put together.

By any reckoning this was a considerable achievement and must have surprised even Sinn Féin themselves. The SDLP, on the other hand, must be despondent about their future, and if the old saying is true, that nothing succeeds like success, then the opposite is also true and it is very hard for a person or a party on the way down, to fight back. The prime example of this is the Workers' Party, which despite very hard work and massive financial outlay, is getting nowhere at all, and the SDLP would seem to be going the same way. The party is getting more and more like Eddie McAteer's old Nationalist Party which it replaced in 1969 and like that party it contained many excellent individuals who were nevertheless unable to stem the onslaught of the young vibrant civil righters of whom John Hume was one.

A few weeks ago we would have stated in all honesty that it was highly unlikely that John Hume could be defeated by Danny Morrison in the forthcoming European Election, and considering the massive finance Hume will have available to him, it still seems unlikely. But following McKnight's victory and the excellent organisational ability of the Sinn Féin machine, we would not like to put any strong bets on him.

One thing is for sure. That the 160,000 votes target given by the SDLP general secretary Eamonn Hanna a couple of months ago, will have to be drastically revised – downwards.

Residents against more housing in Moyard

WORKERS on a new housing development fear they may be building yet another problem ghetto in West Belfast.

Sources close to the site workers, where bulldozing has now begun, feel the 200 house development on the hills at the back of Moyard, should not go ahead until the sewage and water services to the area are completely overhauled.

“In the past, the Moyard sewage system has proved totally inadequate for the people. Many of the most dilapidated flats have now been demolished but we fear a situation where the present sewage system would be under such pressure that it would contaminate the area water supply,” said one labourer.

According to the building worker, a similar set of circumstances in Turf Lodge a number of years back, resulted in a dysentery outbreak.

"The ground in much of Moyard is unsuitable for building and for that reason the walls of many houses – especially in the Parade – have begun to crack. Obviously more research is needed into the reasons why these faults have developed before more houses are built."

Meanwhile, local people have warned there will be "an upheaval" if the proposed development goes ahead without consultation with Moyard residents.

Remarked one tenant: "There has been virtually no contact between the people and the Executive, which means we have not been able to make clear our views on the new estate.”

Divis flats arrests after RUC-British Army raid

UP to 15 flats in the Divis complex were raided during a co-ordinated RUC and British Army operation in the early hours of March 21. Among the homes searched was that of Mrs Anne Tomelty, mother of plastic bullet victim, Seán.

During the raid, which began at 3am and lasted three hours, water pipes were interfered with, leaving the family without hot water for almost a week.

According to Seán Tomelty, RUC officers arrived back at the flat at 3pm on Wednesday and searched it again.

Gino Gallagher

Hugh Torney, who was fighting an extradition order in the Dublin High Courts, and had apparently returned to Belfast to visit his pregnant wife, was arrested from her home during the raid. Gino Gallagher, who lives at Cullingtree Walk, was also arrested and taken to Castlereagh at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Gallagher, who had just been released from Castlereagh the previous Friday after serving a seven day detention order, alleges he was offered a large sum of money in exchange for information.

“I was slapped about the face while in Castlereagh and at one point a bullet was produced and I was told that within six months I would be dead or 'super-grassed, '" he said.