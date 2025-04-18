EYE ON THE PAST: April 1984 – Article is attempt to set up Fr Des Wilson

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

UDA magazine singles out Fr Des Wilson

Ballymurphy priest, Father Des Wilson, has been singled out for condemnation in the U.D.A. Magazine "Ulster" which previously carried death threats against Gerry Adams.

An article entitled ‘Top of the Hate Parade' accuses Fr. Wilson of having "hastened the departure of many innocent Ulstermen and women to an early grave."

“With one side of his mouth,” the article continues, “he uses his own column in the pro-Republican rag Andersonstown News to vilify the RUC and UDR, whilst from the other side of his gob he succeeds in wringing funds from the government for various Catholic enterprises.

“There can be no doubt in Protestant minds what Dessie Wilson means. We take it as unswerving support for Catholic paramilitary murder groups such as PIRA/INLA. We take it as undisguised hatred of anything British or Protestant (except the sterling). We take it as the trumpeting of a ‘Thornbird like parasite…”

Commenting on the articles, Fr Wilson said he presumed it was an attempt to set him up for assassination.

Loss of ‘meagre’ laundry allowance for Divis Flats people

A REVISED interpretation of D.H.S.S. rules and regulations has meant many Divis families will lose additional benefits which had only recently been awarded after a campaign by local welfare rights' workers.

Hundreds of families in the flats complex had started to receive a small weekly laundry allowance which previously they had not realised they were entitled to. Now, however, managers at the Falls Road D.H.S.S. have reviewed the complex legislation governing laundry payments, and decided the meagre allowance must be stopped.

Explained Welfare Rights' Worker, Marie Mulholland: "Apparently the D.H.S.S. has gone back on its original decision that families in the flats were entitled to an extra payment of between 50p and £1.50 per week, because they have no adequate washing and drying facilities.

"They are now saying the allowance will only be paid if families use the local launderette which is almost a mile away at Sevastopol Street! The whole situation is ludicrous as the launderette in question is so tiny that if the people of Divis started to use it, it could never cope."

Ms Mulholland says they discovered the D.H.S.S. had decided to re-interpret their own ruling when some families applied for laundry allowance just this week.

"We were told they would have to produce receipts from their 'nearest laundry' for a four week period, before the benefit would be paid. Anyone already getting the allowance would, we were advised, now be re-assessed."

The Welfare Rights' Centre at Divis Flats has protested to the D.H.S.S. about the latest turn-about and urged that people in Divis are entitled to the laundry allowance because their washing and drying facilities are so poor. Commented Ms Mulholland: "We believe D.H.S.S. chiefs are determined to oppose any moves in Divis which ease the plight of the unemployed for fear they will be copied in other areas.

TOP TEAM: St Michael’s ‘Old Boys’ with their coach Eddie Neeson back in April 1984

Thurles hurlers in West for big Rossa match



ROSSA commence their centenary year celebrations this weekend by going to the very birthplace of the Association. Or to be more accurate, they are bringing the birthplace to Belfast, in the form of 30 members of the famous Fennelly’s Club from Thurles, Co Tipperary, who will be journeying north on Saturday as guests of the Falls Road club.



Rossa and the Fennelly’s have been closely associated over the past ten years – their juveniles having played many friendlies over the past decade. However, this will be the first occasion when they encounter each other at senior level.

Led by Tom O’Dowd and PJ Grace, the party of 30 arrive by train on Saturday and their first hurling engagement is with Rossa’s near neighbours St Paul’s in a senior hurling march at Shaws Road with a 7pm start.

Easter Sunday sees them pitted against Rossa’s senior hurlers, again at Shaws Road. The winners of this encounter, however, will be presented with a perpetual trophy which Fennelly’s hope will be played for annually between the two clubs, next year down in Thurles, when it is hoped Rossa will pay a return visit.