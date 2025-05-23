EYE ON THE PAST: May 1984 – Bus services withdrawn from Poleglass and Twinbrook

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

Service cancelled after bus attacks

ULSTERBUS services, after 6.30 p.m. have been withdrawn from Twinbrook and Poleglass indefinitely, following a series of incidents culminating in an attack on a bus last Monday in which a driver was seriously injured.

And the wife of the injured man who spoke to our reporter, appealed to parents in the Falls area to put an end to this hooliganism.

“My husband was a dedicated worker, providing an essential service,” she said.

“Surely it’s in everybody’s interest to ensure that he and others like him, don’t have to suffer such murderous attacks.”

On Monday night, a crowd of youths in the Grosvenor Road area, pelted the bus with bottles and stones. One brick shattered the windscreen and as a result the driver suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, broken collar bone and serious face and head cuts.

According to the man’s wife he is now out of intensive care and recovering steadily.

Local people had recently expressed alarm to this paper about hoodlums who boarded buses in the city centre and then smashed the bus windows as it travelled along the Falls Road.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, Ulsterbus drivers voted to suspend service to Twinbook and Poleglass after 6.30pm. A further meeting with Ulsterbus chief Werner Heubeck was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Before this meeting, Mr Heubeck told the Andersonsotwn News that in recent weeks there has been an upsurge of attacks on buses in West Belfast.

“I am in between a number of meetings on the issue at the moment, but obviously I am going to meet the men and try to resolve this problem,” he said.

A very enjoyable competition was organised by the Fisheries Division of the Department of Agriculture on the Upper River Bann at Hoy’s Meadow, Poartadown, this week back in 1984. Six St Colm’s pupils took part. They were Paul McCourt, John McGivern, Sam Baker, Paul Ireland, Eamon Feeley and Emmanuel Curoe.

La Salle scheme pay out 50 per cent dividend to investors

LA Salle's mini-company 'Duocrafts Ltd' emerged with a profit at the end of the five-month LEDU scheme. In fact, the industrious entrepreneurs who took part enabled the shareholders to recoup their initial investment plus a 50 per cent dividend.

The sixteen six-formers who formed Duocrafts Ltd all agreed that the tedious hours spent producing 'Puppa-Duck’ during lunchtimes and after school hours over the past five months was well worth it.

Soon after the scheme closed a presentation ceremony was organised by LEDU and held in the City Hall on 9th April 1984. Each company had to set up a display and Puppa Duck attracted much attraction. Few other companies generated the colour, novelty and appeal that radiated from Duocrafts Ltd.

Puppa Duck itself made a television debut under the masterful hands of our Marketing Manager, Tony O' Neill, who manipulated the string puppet with great dexterity.

During the ceremony managing directors collected certificates for their different companies, and cheers resounded round the City Hall as Adrian Murray collected Duocrafts certificate.

A bronze plaque was also presented and now hangs proudly in the main corridor of the school as a constant reminder of both the hard work and the overwhelming success of Duocrafts Ltd, which exceeded even the most optimistic person's expectations.