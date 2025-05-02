EYE ON THE PAST: May 1984 – Funding for Conway Mill?

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

Good news for those on the dole

A much-needed boost to the job prospects of people in West Belfast seems likely in the very near future. For, according to the Development Committee of the revamped Conway Mill at Conway Street, the small business organisation LEDU is set to back the Mill scheme.

Grant aid from LEDU for the project which started almost two years ago, would mean:

More jobs on the management side of the Mill;

The site would be more attractive to investors;

There would be more opportunity for local people to set up small businesses in ready-made workshops.

The Falls Flax Spinning Mill was bought over by the Pound Loney Social Club and half of it subsequently handed over to a development committee of well-known local people.

The Committee's aim was to enhance the lives of local people socially, economically and culturally. To do this they rented out prime parts of the Mill to commercial firms. Rents for these firms subsidises the educational and cultural activities at the Mill. Firms based at Conway Street Mill include Devine's Furniture, West Belfast Taxi Association and Vennings Engineering. In all, 38 people, including four A.C.E. workers are employed in the various schemes.

Commenting on the success of the venture and the negotiations with LEDU – which are now at "an advanced stage" – Development Committee member Fr. Des Wilson said:

“Over the last eighteen months we have been doing our utmost to promote the Mill as a site for industry and commerce, as well as a venue for social, cultural and educational developments.

“The position now is that the whole ground floor is let out while some of the upstairs space is occupied. We have a small theatre, café and market operating as well as a floor given over entirely to the educational programmes.”

Fr. Wilson went on: "LEDU were initially very reticent about backing our scheme, but we are now confident of winning their support. What that means is that we will have the funds to set up an efficient management structure and divide up floors into units which would be attractive to small businesses."

LOOKING BACK: Jim and Mary Murray celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with their family and friends in the O’Donnell’s Club. Pictured were also Martin, Alan, Barbara and Jim

Action on new site unlikely before the autumn

A PLAN to move Travellers from the Glen Road to a purpose-built site at the Upper Springfield Road, has received yet another set-back with the decision by the D.O.E. to commission a new set of plans. Any action on the issue now appears unlikely before the autumn.

Director of Community Services at the City Hall, Brendan Henry, confirmed that his Department had been asked to submit a new set of proposals but said he viewed the news "more as a delay than a set back”.

“We had produced an outline of our plan to the D.O.E for grant aid but were informed before Easter that our estimates would have to be revised downwards. We are doing that at present."

Mr. Henry said his Department was concerned about the issue and "pushing quite hard" to have something done.

“We have the basic framework for the revised plan and will complete it as soon as possible," he added.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Alex Maskey blamed "consistent back-pedalling" by the D.O.E. for the latest hitch in the scheme, and said both the Travellers and local people would suffer as a result. "The Travellers will continue to live in squalid conditions while residents of the Upper Andersonstown Estate, who are concerned at the presence of the site, will have to cope with what they see as an increasingly intolerable situation."

It was originally hoped that a site with 40 pitches to cater for Travellers in the Market and Glen Road areas, would be opened in early 1985. This now appears unlikely. Mr. Maskey said any attempt to modify the site plan to suit the D.O.E. could lead to the building of a slum.

"The D.O.E. is being totally dishonest in its dealings with all the people involved in this issue while the Unionist councillors, because of their sectarian politics, are not prepared to alleviate the Travellers' plight."

Breda McGeown of The Council for Travelling People, a voluntary body set up to safeguard Travellers' rights, said she was now pessimistic about the chances of the site ever being built at all.

Short Strand cycle track

MONEY is needed urgently to complete a BMX track being built for the children of Ballymacarret, according to the St. Matthew's Tenants' Association.

Workers from the International Voluntary Service combined with local youth to construct the cycle park over Easter, but more funds are needed to finish off the project. St. Matthew' Tenants' Association spokesperson Dennis Donaldson, said the BMX track at waste ground beside the Mountpottinger Road had proved a hit with local younsters.

"Mr. Roy Harrison, a manager at the Ormeau Park, where there is already a BMX play area, was very helpful and gave us much valuable advice," he said. "We are now in the process of applying for a grant so that the track can be completed properly. Our aim is to have the scheme finished before the summer holidays."