EYE ON THE PAST: April 1984 – Twinbrook OAPs left out in the cold

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week back in 1984

Twinbrook OAPs are worst hit

SENIOR citizens in the Twinbrook area are now suffering an unprecedented level of deprivation and according to social workers active in the area, the health authorities have no immediate or future plans to relieve their distress.

A detailed survey of Twinbrook's elderly population has revealed a huge need for increased social services, including more home helps, more nurses, demand for a chiropodist and a new dwelling for O.A.P.'s.

However, the Eastern Health Board has informed the Twinbrook Tenants and Community Association that there is no money available to service to the elderly.

Damien Gibney of the Twinbrook Tenants & Community Association said advice workers had been "flabbergasted" at the extent of the deprivation suffered by old people in the estate.

"I can tell you that there is now deep-felt anger among people active in the community at the refusal by health authorities to ease the plight of our old age pensioners", he said.

250 of Twinbrook's 300 pensioners have already been interviewed in the survey which has been going on for the last eight weeks. The main needs identified were:

1. Lack of home helps;

2. Lack of nurses to visit homes of elderly;

3. Need for alarm systems at all O.A.P. dwellings;

4. Need for purpose-built health centre incorporating pensioners home – along the lines of Ballyowen in Andersonstown;

5. Crucial need for a chiropodist who would visit and treat old people, many of whom are now bedridden because they were unable to obtain treatment for pains in their feet;

6. Expanded meals on wheels;

8. Need for more social service workers.

Damien Gibney said that despite the fact that Twinbrook was the most socially deprived area in the Eastern Health Board area, old age pensioners had been receiving little or nothing from the statutory bodies. And at a recent meeting in Lisburn it was made clear that, due to cutbacks, there could be no stepping up of social services in the estate.

Explained the T.T.C.A. spokesperson: "They acknowledged the validity of all our points, but stated that as no money was available we couldn’t get more help for the elderly. They further told us that in the Boards present year-year programme, there was no plan to build a Ballyowen-type centre in Twinbrook.

"We will now be exerting pressure on the Eastern Board so that they can give old people the basic necessities they are crying out for. It's just not good enough for them to say they are implementing cut-backs when they increase the suffering of the weakest section of the community"

Editorial

THE Bishop of Down & Connor, Dr. Daly, never lets an opportunity go by without having a swipe at the Provos, and his weekend speech at the G.A.A. Annual Congress was no exception.

He exhorted the members present to cultivate a positive patriotic love of country, devoid of all hatred and devoted to the futherance of Ireland's cultural heritage, whether it be in her music, dance, language or sport. In his address he also implored them to shun the "militarist" tradition of Irish nationalism and embrace its more constructive aspects.

This, like almost everything the bishop says on the subject, is good enough as far as it goes. By all means let him oppose militarism and if he can get his colleagues in the English Hierarchy to adopt the same attitude towards their militarists, he may even go some way towards solving the problem of political violence in Ireland. But we believe that it is to this end the good bishop should be using his considerable powers of persuasion and not berating the members of the G.A.A. which is arguably the most patriotic and peaceful organisation in the country. To talk about the militarist tradition of Irish Nationalism as if it was some hybrid aberration thrown up by a freak of nature is nonsense, in our view. The militarist tradition in Irish Nationalism is a direct result of the far greater militarist and imperialist tradition of the English Government and its people, stretching back over a long number of years in this country. Our criticism of Bishop Daly is not that he opposes violence, indeed we would expect nor accept anything less from a Christian leader, but rather that he refuses to address the English Government and people on the immorality of their imperialist and militarist actions in Ireland and the dire consequences for the Irish people. If he were to do so in the same strident tones that he condemns the I.R.A. then he might find his flock a lot more understanding of, and receptive to, his message of peace and reconciliation. That portion of the bishop's speech about loving and furthering Ireland's rich cultural heritage, we must also take with a pinch of salt, because the Irish Catholic Hierarchy has no policy regarding Irish culture and heritage as such, and this includes the Bishop's own Diocese of Down & Connor. Can we honestly say that church functions here in liturgy or otherwise, are any different from those in any other English speaking country in the world? What place is given to the Irish language in Catholic teaching and administration?

Anyone with even a rudimentary knowledge of education here, knows how difficult it is to even find a school to teach Irish in any substantial way, let alone promote it. These are all things directly within the control of the Catholic Hierarchy, yet Dr. Daly exhorts the G.A.A. to promote Irish language and culture!

When politicians in the 26 Co's. sound off about the Irish language and culture at election time we all recognise it for the gimmick that it is. But surely a Bishop wouldn't resort to gimmicks even to take the wind out of the Provo's sails – or would he?

MAITH SIBH: Irish language activists erect Irish signage in Polegass, this week back in 1984

Andytown Leisure Centre re-opens in June

JUNE 1985 is the expected re-opening date for the Andersonstown Leisure Centre, which has been running a severely restricted service since a fire destroyed much of the building in October, 1983.

Manager, John Kelly, said the first phase of refurbishing would be reached within the month with the re-opening of the Squash and Handball Courts.

When completed the revamped Leisure Centre, Belfast's most popular, will feature a larger weights room which will be known as the Health and Fitness area. Few other changes are planned in the re-building scheme being carried out by Building Design Partnership and Robert Sempell Architects.

Members of the staff who have been working in other centres since the fire, will be reinstated in June.

Swimming pool, sauna and solarium facilities are all available at the Centre at present.