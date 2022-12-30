YEAR IN REVIEW: Ross Street Flats demolition gave hope of new start for Falls residents

2022 was a big year for the Divis community with the demolition of Ross Street flats proving a success in reducing the level of anti-social behaviour in the area. But it has also been a year of small victories and big wins for those living in the lower Falls – despite the economic challenges that we all face – and there's more positivity for the year ahead.



Reflecting on the past 12 months, Lisa Lynn and Robert 'Dinker' McClenaghan from the Falls Residents’ Association, paid tribute to the local community for their resilience.



“This year has been pretty positive despite getting off to a rocky start,” Lisa said.



“This time last year was a troubling time for the area because of the issues at Ross Street and the long awaited demolition but we got there in the end with a lot of campaigning to get the statutory agencies to take responsibility for the land to reduce the anti-social behaviour in the area.



“The flats were eventually demolished, and we got agreement from the Housing Executive that they would work alongside us to secure the site. Thankfully there have been no issues at the site since the railings were installed and the extension of the Maureen Sheehan Centre has now taken place to facilitate their new car park.”

Speaking to the lads, ladies and staff @ImmacYc about staying safe this holiday season.



It's not just alcohol that can get spiked so please be careful pic.twitter.com/Rn7Zl3Z9Cf — Falls Residents (@FallsResidents) December 22, 2022

Lisa told us that the new developments in the area are due to begin in January with two new properties being erected on Roumania Rise along with 24 new properties at Ross Street.



“It is all very exciting and when they go up, it will help secure the area and eradicate the anti-social behaviour and death driving which has plagued this area for too long,” she said.



Reflecting on the highlights of the year, Lisa told us that she thinks it has to be the partnership approach between all groups in the area.



“We work well together on the ground day in, day out to make sure young people are safe, reducing tensions at the interface as and when they arise.”

Huge thanks to @Davitts1912 and Lower Falls Social Club for supporting our Spiking Campaign.



A sample of anti-spiking items are available at the bar 🍸 pic.twitter.com/zEkhHjSabl — Falls Residents (@FallsResidents) December 22, 2022

Dinker added that he believes there is a hunger for people to come together again post-pandemic.



“The Falls Partnership Initiative is a genuine partnership. We have St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Club, Divis Youth Project and Falls Residents’ Association all working together along with Raidió Fáilte and Clan Mor Sure Start.



“This year we had the best St Patrick’s Day Parade and summer schemes that we have had in years but speaking personally, I believe that our garden project and the fact it is a cross-community garden of reflection speaks volumes for the progress we are making in that direction.



“Last year was a very bleak time in terms of cross-community contact, especially after the violence we saw at Northumberland Street and Lanark Way.



“The fact that we have youth groups from the Falls and Shankill coming together has to be welcomed.”

That's a wrap for Christmas🎄 2022



We hope you all enjoyed the Christmas events as much as we did 😀



Huge thank you to our funders @nihecommunity and to our partner groups.



So from everyone in the Falls Partnership Initiative, we wish you all a very much Christmas 🎅🤶🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/VZeajhiElO — Falls Residents (@FallsResidents) December 16, 2022

The Falls Resident’s Association recently ran a project called Voices Through The Gates which was funded by the Executive Office and saw young people from both sides interview older people about what life was like before the peace walls were erected.



“Both groups presented their video during Féile an Phobail and the next step from that was our recent carol service at Northumberland Street which we are hoping to build on for next year,” Dinker continued.



“The week leading up to St Patrick’s Day we hope to have Irish dancers and Highland dancers, Irish music and Ulster-Scots music coming together between the gates or organising a project in St Comgall’s.



“The fact that St Comgall’s is now up and running is a great asset for the road and we would love to organise a cross-community céilí for St Patrick’s Day.”

It was heartwarming to see so many residents from both Shankill and Falls Road at New Life City Church at the Northumberland Street interface to celebrate Christmas with festive Carol's.



Well done to all involved 👏 👏@FeileBelfast @peter_cathedral @FallsResidents pic.twitter.com/bKWbzdQ0ai — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) December 8, 2022

Dinker said that this demonstrates the area’s resilience when it comes to moving together as a community.



Lisa told us that the residents’ association try to invite people from the Shankill to their events regularly so that they can foster stronger relations.



“It is all that we can continue to do to develop the relationships that we have so far and also develop new ones.



“It is trying to build that community cohesion back up after the pandemic and the cost of living crisis which is hitting people harder than the pandemic ever did.”

Last Friday we hosted a workshop to discuss the increased use in Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas) as part of our CiT Community Safety Programme.



Information was shared on safe use, associated dangers & the impact on local community.



Thank you to Diane from BDACT for facilitating pic.twitter.com/ySCdatzarz — Falls Residents (@FallsResidents) November 17, 2022

Lisa said that more people than ever are coming to them for help and that they are trying their best to support those in need.



“When we look at the like of our Christmas event, people didn’t have the money to take their kids to see Santa so by having that here in the area when people can’t afford to be spending money at the shopping centres, we have seen a lot of gratitude and received messages telling us how much it has meant to people and that actually allows us to tie in with them on how we can offer them additional support.



“Falls and Divis has always been a very resilient community, they have pulled each other up by the bootstraps from the start of the Troubles right through to now which, living and working in this area I am very proud of.



“We have a lot of new issues with drugs and such affecting our young people but all that we can do is provide leadership within the community.”

Today we unveiled our Community Garden of Reflection in memory of the young people "Gone too Soon".



Thank you to everyone that made this a reality and to @WestSafety and @belfastcc Peace IV for funding the project 💕



To live in the hearts of those left behind is not to die pic.twitter.com/63nOutxKg3 — Falls Residents (@FallsResidents) November 19, 2022

And Dinker had warm words of praise for First Citizen Tina Black.



“A woman from the Falls becoming the Mayor of the city was a big deal. She has been a great role model for young women in this area and it has shown them that there is no job in the city which they can’t do."