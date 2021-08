FÉILE 2021: Pic of the day

HOLDING THEM BACK: Féile an Phobail chairperson Harry Connolly with MMA Irish title challengers Paddy McCorry and Ciaran Mulholland, ahead of Cage Conflict IV in the Falls Park on Thursday 12 August

