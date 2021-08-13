FÉILE 2021: Pic of the Day

The family of the late Fr Des Wilson joined director Vincent Kinnaird (third from left) at the premier of his 'work-in-progress' 'Fr Des - The Way He Saw It'. A capacity crowd of 200 — limited due to Covid restrictions — attended the screening at the Odeon cinema in the city centre. The movie charts the life of people's priest Fr Des from his early beginnings on the Ormeau Road to his decades' long campaign for justice and freedom for his community.

