FÉILE 2021: WATCH – Fruithill Nursing Home celebrate the start of Féile in style

FRUITHILL Nursing Home in Andersonstown have celebrated the start of Féile an Phobail in style yesterday.

Residents were treated to music and dancing from young Irish dancers, as well as entertainment from members of St John's GAC.

There was plenty of food and refreshments on offer which was kindly provided by Pizza Guyz, and residents were also treated to some fantastic mocktails and a few glasses of Guinness from the Wolf & Whistle.

Staff and residents enjoyed the party – as did their special guests – which shows the great community spirit around Fruithill Nursing Home.